‘It’s madness to help with ‘guns a-blazing’, Soyinka faults Trump’s invasion threat

Soyinka (right) and Trump.

Professor Wole Soyinka has described President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria over “Christian genocide” as madness.

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Soyinka said this in an interview with newsmen after meeting Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State in Makurdi on Friday.

Recall that President Trump of the Untied States of America, USA, threatened military action in Nigeria over ‘killing of Christians’.

Trump said: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Soyinka

Reacting to journalists’ question on the matter yesterday in Makurdi, Soyinka said: “You don’t just open your mouth and say, ‘I’m coming to help you whether you like it or not.

“With poor, almost non-existent analysis of the complexities of where the problem is. And you say you are coming ‘guns a-blazing’.

“‘And when we come in it’s going to be fast, vicious and swift’.

“Is that the language of somebody whose head is correct? What else do you want me to say?

“Because I’m ill or have difficulties does not mean I should accept aid from a mad man. You cannot just open your mouth and say you’re coming to help someone with violence, without any real analysis of where the problem started.

“Any government has an obligation to ensure the welfare of citizens. But, at least, have some respect for victims and those trying to find solutions to the unacceptable situation.”

Vanguard News