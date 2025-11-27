Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi is dead

Dahiru Usman Bauchi

A revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has passed away at the age of 98.

Usman-Bauchi died in the early hours of Thursday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Malam Ahmed Mohammed, a member of the family, confirmed the death on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the revered scholar was receiving visitors on Wednesday night before he was later taken to the hospital, where he died.

Mohammed said the funeral prayer would be held on Friday, Nov. 28, in Bauchi in line with Islamic rites.

Usman-Bauchi, a recipient of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), was regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential Islamic scholars, celebrated for his vast knowledge, spiritual guidance and lifelong commitment to Islamic propagation.

Born in 1927 in Gombe, Usman-Bauchi devoted his life toward advancing Islamic education, promoting peaceful coexistence and fostering unity in the country.

He was also the supreme leader of the Tijjaniya in Nigeria, an Islamic Sufi group.

His teachings, focusing on moral discipline, tolerance and adherence to Islamic principles, earned him mass followership and deep respect within and beyond Nigeria.

Over the years, Usman-Bauchi played a significant role in community development, mentorship of young scholars and strengthening religious understanding.

He is survived by 61 children as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. (NAN)