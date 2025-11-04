Imo Assembly seeks free, compulsory education policy

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday urged Gov. Hope Uzodimma to introduce a free and compulsory education policy in all public primary and secondary schools.

The resolution followed a motion by Mr Chisom Ojukwu (APC-Nkwere) during plenary.

Ojukwu noted that, despite government efforts, many rural families still struggle to educate their children.

He said this challenge had contributed to school dropouts and limited access for children from low-income homes.

He acknowledged the Federal Government’s student loan scheme as a good initiative, but stressed the need for state support and awareness.

The lawmaker called for a clear policy on free, compulsory, basic, and secondary education, as well as an education trust fund, under Imo’s ten-year development plan.

He also urged the provision of computers, Internet access, and other digital tools in public schools to enhance learning.

Ojukwu asked the governor to gazette a free and compulsory education policy and to set up student loan help desks in all local government areas.

He said this would help guide applicants and improve access to education support programmes.

He added that digital learning facilities would equip pupils with ICT skills for an innovation-driven economy.

Supporting the motion, Mr Kingsley Ozurumba (APC-Isu) said the state could afford an education trust fund.

He stressed that education, especially digital literacy, should be prioritised to promote development.

Mr Uba Esile (APC-Onuimo) said the state stood to benefit greatly if the motion were implemented.

He commended the governor’s previous efforts in improving the education sector.

Mr. Dominic Ezerioha (APC-Oru West) said that help desks in schools would aid the effective implementation of the loan scheme.

After unanimous support, Speaker Chike Olemgbe (Ihitte Uboma) ruled in favour of the motion.

He directed the Clerk to transmit the resolutions to the governor, the Ministries of Education and Finance, and relevant committees and agencies.

