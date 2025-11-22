IGP appoints SP Orvenonne Ikwen as National Coordinator of POCACOV

…Tasks Her to Strengthen Preventive Policing, Expand Community Engagement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has approved the appointment of SP Orvenonne Ikwen as the new National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a flagship non-kinetic initiative of the Nigeria Police Force aimed at combating cultism and social vices through prevention and community engagement.

The appointment, announced on 22nd November 2025 by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, aligns with the IGP’s vision of a modern, intelligence-led, technology-driven and citizen-centred policing approach that emphasizes early intervention, public trust, and strengthened collaboration between the police and communities.

SP Ikwen, an accomplished police officer, security and development practitioner, and strategic communication expert, brings a rich blend of operational experience and academic distinction to the role. She holds a PhD in Computer Science with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from the University of Calabar. She is also a member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (ISMN) and the Institute of Conflict Management & Negotiation Analyst (ICMNA).

Her professional track record includes key contributions to technology-driven policing, behavioural change communication, public relations, research, and inter-agency security collaborations.

As National Coordinator, SP Ikwen is expected to broaden POCACOV’s footprint across schools, higher institutions, communities, and youth platforms nationwide. Her mandate covers tackling cultism, drug abuse, gender-based violence, cyber vulnerabilities, misinformation, and other vices through participatory, preventive, and community-based strategies.

The IGP charged her to deploy innovative crime-prevention tactics and work closely with traditional leaders, educational institutions, youth groups, civil society organisations, and long-standing partners supporting the initiative.

Egbetokun further emphasized that POCACOV must continue evolving as a people-friendly, rule-of-law-driven framework that strengthens national security through trust-building, advocacy, and youth empowerment.