How Youth Artivism Festival in Ilorin Showcases the Power of Art in Combating Gender-Based Violence

Cross section of Finalist with with the Global Director, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative Mr. Olasupo Abideen Opeyemi

By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin

As part of activities commemorating the Ford Foundation’s 65th anniversary in West Africa, the Youth Artivism Festival, organized by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) with support from the Foundation, concluded in Ilorin with a strong call to harness art as a tool for social change and gender justice.

The festival, held at the Banquet Hall in Ilorin, brought together over 300 young artists, activists, policymakers, and members of the public, highlighting how youth-driven creativity can help raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and promote equality.

Featuring art exhibitions, live performances, panel discussions, and an award ceremony, the event celebrated the role of young Nigerians in challenging societal norms and using art to advocate for justice.

In her opening remarks, Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, Executive Director of BBYDI, emphasized the power of creativity in transforming society and advancing gender justice.

“Young people are not just witnesses to injustice; they are change agents. Through art, they can challenge silence, demand accountability, and inspire action against gender-based violence,” she said.

An exhibition of works by 22 finalists, selected from more than 100 submissions across Nigeria’s North Central region, showcased powerful visual narratives on gender justice, empowerment, and resilience. Each piece reflected how art can provoke dialogue, empathy, and social reflection.

The festival’s award ceremony recognized outstanding contributions to “artivism” — the intersection of art and activism.

Usman Adam, a law graduate, won the first-place prize of ₦200,000 for his artwork Sketching Another Shoulder, which depicted solidarity and shared responsibility in ending GBV.

Also,Simon Thazhigilla from Nasarawa State earned the second-place prize of ₦150,000 for Bride of War and Anatomy of Science, exploring the emotional and cultural dimensions of violence.

Tobi Olomola, a 25-year-old visual artist, won ₦100,000 for Weight of Becoming, a piece addressing the burden of identity and social expectation in the context of gender inequality.

Certificates of recognition were presented to all 22 finalists for their creativity and advocacy, while a closing performance by the D’Stars Drama Troupe left the audience reflecting on the urgent need for collective action against GBV.

A panel session titled “Art as Advocacy: The Role of Creativity in Preventing Gender-Based Violence” featured insights from diverse experts, including Mal Yusuf Babatunde Abdulqadir, Eduvielawhe Olutimayin of Street Project Foundation, Joy Oluwatoyin Adeboye, Barrister Jumoke Olaoye, and Evang.Funmilayo Olutimehin.

Moderated by Sanni Alausa-Issa, BBYDI’s Communications Director, the panel explored how art can amplify survivors’ voices, shift public perception, and influence policy.

Adeboye, a GBV survivor and advocate, shared her personal story of healing through art, urging more platforms for creative expression.

“Art gave me back my voice,” she said, stressing that “It helped me transform pain into purpose and use my story to inspire others.”

In her closing remarks, Ramat J. Owolabi, BBYDI’s Head of Women Development and Climate, thanked all partners and participants for their commitment.

“The Youth Artivism Festival is not just an event; it is the beginning of a sustained movement,” she said. “We are committed to ensuring that art continues to drive advocacy and inspire hope in communities across Nigeria.”

The festival’s success reinforced the growing recognition of art as both an instrument of expression and a catalyst for social transformation. As Ford Foundation marks its 65th year of standing with West Africa, the event served as a powerful reminder that creativity, courage, and collaboration remain vital to achieving gender equality and justice in the region.