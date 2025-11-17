Headline inflation eases to 16.05% in October

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, today said headline inflation rate eased by 1.97 percentage points to 16.05 percent in October from 18.02 percent in September 2025.

This represents the lowest level in over eight years since 2017. NBS disclosed this in its October Consumer Price Index, CPI, report.

NBS said: “In October 2025, the Headline inflation rate eased to 16.05% relative to the September 2025 headline in-inflation rate of 18.02%.

“Looking at the movement, the October 2025 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 1.96% compared to the September 2025 Headline inflation rate.

“On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 17.82% lower than the rate recorded in October

2024 (33.88%).

“This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in October 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., October 2024), though with a different base.”