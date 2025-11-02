Has social media corrupted Nigeria’s moral compass?

By SHUAIB AGAKA

When the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, speaks about social media, his primary concern isn’t data privacy or investment—it’s morality.

In a report by Tech Digest, the country’s top technology regulator was quoted as saying: “We want to see people using it to promote digital safety, to promote content that will build a stronger nation.” He lamented that most Nigerians now use social media purely for entertainment. His words strike at the heart of a growing national crisis: as we become one of the world’s largest social media markets, our moral compass and cultural identity are being shaped by algorithms that reward vanity, vulgarity and viral shock value.

Every week, a new TikTok challenge sweeps through youth circles. Some are humorous and harmless, but many are explicit or indecent. What begins as a trend quickly becomes a norm, quietly redefining what society deems acceptable or admirable. Behind the filters and hashtags lies a deeper moral dilemma: the pursuit of virality has eclipsed the pursuit of virtue. Today’s digital platforms—TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter)—are not just tools of communication; they are powerful cultural engines, shaping beliefs faster than any classroom, home, or religious pulpit. Social media was once hailed as a tool for empowerment, creativity, and freedom of expression. But beneath that promise lies a powerful machine—the algorithm—designed to keep users scrolling endlessly. This invisible engine prioritises engagement over enlightenment, amplifying whatever provokes the strongest emotions: outrage, envy, or desire. On these platforms, shock value has become the new currency. The more provocative the post, the more visibility it earns.

For Nigeria’s estimated 37 million TikTok users, this digital architecture has created a subtle but dangerous trap. Indecent videos or content that ridicules cultural values often go viral within hours, while educational or inspirational clips remain buried. The algorithm, indifferent to morality, amplifies anything that holds attention longest—even if it corrodes social values in the process. Despite TikTok’s community guidelines, the platform is flooded with content that normalises profanity, sexualisation and cultural disrespect. TikTok’s own transparency report revealed that over 7.5 million Nigerian videos were removed in the first half of this year—nearly double the figure from the previous year. While this suggests some compliance with NITDA’s Code of Practice, it also exposes the depth of the problem. For every video taken down, thousands more slip through, quietly shaping social behaviour and numbing moral sensibilities. In a digital economy where engagement equals success, creators are nudged toward extremes, sacrificing ethics for exposure. The result is a generation conditioned to equate visibility with value and applause with approval—no matter the moral cost.

At the core of this dilemma is a cultural clash between globalised digital norms and Nigeria’s long-standing moral traditions. Social media platforms operate on policies designed with Western sensibilities in mind, often disconnected from our local realities. What may pass as creative expression in New York or Berlin can easily be perceived as indecent or offensive in Ilorin or Kano. This global-local tension has turned Nigeria’s digital space into a battleground of values. From sexually suggestive dance challenges to prank videos glorifying deception, the line between entertainment and immorality continues to blur. Parents, teachers, and religious leaders—once moral anchors—now struggle to compete with algorithms that reward shock over substance. Never before has indecency been so accessible, appearing uninvited in our feeds. Some entertainers even release explicit content deliberately to attract attention and promote their brands. This new normal has stripped modesty of its value, turning immorality into a marketing strategy.

Cultural and religious leaders have sounded the alarm over this moral drift. Many lament how virtues such as humility, discipline, and community spirit are being replaced by an obsession with online fame. Success is increasingly measured not by integrity, but by the number of followers one commands. This shift is not just behavioural—it is psychological, disconnecting the youth from the moral and cultural roots that once defined Nigerian society. The erosion of values through globalised content also signals a subtler form of cultural colonisation. While Nigeria may be politically independent, our digital lives are shaped by algorithms built abroad—engines that know nothing of our moral codes. These algorithms decide what trends, what sells, and what we see. Countries like China have taken drastic measures, restricting access to foreign platforms to protect their digital culture and moral fabric.

Nigeria’s response has been regulatory, a form of digital self-defense aimed at reclaiming moral sovereignty online. Through NITDA, the government introduced the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms, requiring global tech firms like Meta, TikTok, and X to comply with local laws, remove harmful content within 24 hours, and align operations with national values. Critics argue the Code lacks the bite of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, but it nonetheless represents a step toward digital independence. Enforcement, however, remains a challenge in an ecosystem where global tech giants wield disproportionate power. Beyond regulation, the deeper challenge is moral and educational. Nigeria’s youth—its largest demographic—are being raised in digital spaces where moral accountability is optional and attention is everything. Many young people now define identity through likes, shares, and followers rather than virtue, empathy, or contribution. The metrics of digital validation have replaced the moral metrics of good character.

Yet, hope remains. We can reclaim our digital culture through collective effort. Strengthening digital literacy programmes in schools, promoting content that reflects our values, and supporting creators who produce educational or morally conscious material can begin to shift the balance. NITDA’s framework should be complemented by partnerships with community and religious institutions, helping citizens understand both the power and peril of online behaviour. If platforms refuse to align with Nigeria’s laws, regulators must consider stronger partnerships with law enforcement to hold content creators accountable for the deliberate spread of harmful material. The aim is not to censor creativity but to ensure that freedom does not become a license for moral decay.

Ultimately, Nigeria must redefine its digital future around responsibility, not recklessness. The goal is to build a social media culture that inspires rather than corrupts, that amplifies intellect rather than indecency. The internet should be a marketplace of ideas—not a theatre of moral erosion. If we succeed, the next generation will inherit not just faster internet, but a cleaner, more dignified digital environment—one where technology uplifts rather than undermines the values that bind us as a people.

•Agaka, a tech journalist and digital policy analyst, wrote from Kano via: [email protected]