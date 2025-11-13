Gov Namadi named Nigerian Muslim personality of the year

The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, FCE, has been named the 2024/2025 Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year by Muslim News, Nigeria’s leading Islamic newspaper.

Announcing the award, Publisher Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar said: “After a rigorous selection process, the judges unanimously chose His Excellency Umar Namadi for his unassuming personality and remarkable contributions to governance and the Islamic faith.”

Now in its fifth edition, the #MNAwards celebrates Muslim achievers in politics, education, health, law, and advocacy. Past recipients include the Sultan of Sokoto, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Prof. Isa Pantami, and the Vanguards of Hijab.

Governor Namadi, who assumed office in 2023, has steered Jigawa with what observers describe as “wisdom, tact, and strategic direction.” His Greater Jigawa Initiative, a 12-point agenda, prioritises agriculture, education, healthcare, ICT, youth empowerment, infrastructure, security, governance reforms, environment, investment, and social protection.

Among his notable projects according to the publisher are: Housing: “The 1,500-unit housing project, valued at ₦6 billion, addresses a critical aspect of human dignity—accommodation,” he said; Youth Empowerment: Through the Jigawa State Youth Employment and Empowerment Agency, thousands of youths—especially women—have gained jobs and business support; Agriculture: Distribution of tractors and farm tools has boosted productivity for the 90% of citizens engaged in farming, earning him NUJ’s Governor of the Year in Agriculture.

Namadi is also praised for his support of Islam — building mosques, sponsoring pilgrims, and backing scholars. His policy permitting female Muslim security officers to wear hijab was initially misreported but later commended as a constitutional right.

Abubakar noted, “Governor Namadi promotes unity and peaceful coexistence. He engages Christian leaders in interfaith meetings, fostering respect and harmony across communities.”

The First Lady, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi, complements these efforts with anti-drug campaigns, organising workshops to sensitise youths on the dangers of substance abuse.

Governor Namadi’s recognition, Abubakar stressed, is both an honour and “a charge to do more for his people, his state, and Islam.

The newspaper also nominated Hajiya Halima Musa, the Director of News at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), as the Nigerian Muslim Media Person of the Year. Renowned Islamic finance scholar, Prof. Abdurrazaq Alaro, was named Nigerian Islamic Finance Person of the Year, while Dr. Maryam Jamila Ali from College of Health Sciences, University of Jos, earned the nomination for Nigerian Muslim Medical/Health Person of the Year.

Also on the list is Professor of Law and First Kuliya Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate, Prof. Yusuf Ali, SAN, who emerged Nigerian Muslim Legal Person of the Year. Mr. Kassim Yusuf Adegboyega, popularly known as Leecrown, was recognized as the Nigerian Muslim Teacher of the Year, while award-winning Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bagged the Nigerian Muslim Celebrity of the Year.

In the business category, Lotus Bank, founded by Hajia Hajara Adeola, was honoured as the Nigerian Muslim-Owned Brand of the Year. Similarly, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, owned by Africa’s richest man, was named Nigerian Muslim Humanitarian of the Year.

The Lifetime Service to Islam Award went to Alhaji Kunle Sanni, Chairman of the Oyo Muslim Community. Special Adviser to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Policy & Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman (HBU), was nominated for the Female Public Service Excellence Award in recognition of her leadership in public sector reform, advocacy for women, and unwavering commitment to service.

The Publisher of the faith-based newspaper congratulated all the honourees and noted that the formal award presentation will take place at the newspaper’s 7th anniversary lecture, with the date to be announced soon.