Gbenga Hashim Front 2027 mourns passing of Dahiru Bauchi

Dahiru Usman Bauchi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Gbenga Hashim (GOH) Front 2027 has extended heartfelt condolences to the family and global admirers of revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Usman Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away on November 27, 2025, at the age of 102.

In a condolence statement issued in Kaduna by the PR and Media Manager of the GOH Front 2027, Sharifudeen Ibrahim Muhammad, the group described the late Sheikh Bauchi as “a towering figure whose life of scholarship, humility and service left an indelible imprint on generations.”

Born on June 29, 1923, Sheikh Usman Dahiru Bauchi devoted more than nine decades to Islamic scholarship, establishing Qur’anic schools and learning centres across Nigeria and West Africa. He was widely respected as a Qur’an master, renowned for his deep knowledge, exceptional memorisation and commitment to nurturing students in the path of Islamic learning.

A deputy chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the late Sheikh was also a recipient of the national honour, the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), in recognition of his immense contributions to religious education and community development.

According to the GOH Front, “Sheikh Bauchi’s life was a beacon of peace, unity and understanding. He built bridges across communities and fostered harmony among people of different faiths and backgrounds.”

The organisation also extended condolences to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, and the global Tijjaniyya community, noting that the loss reverberates across the Muslim world.

Sheikh Bauchi is survived by a large family, including his four wives, about 100 children, 406 grandchildren and 100 great-grandchildren. The GOH Front prayed for strength for the family and for Allah to grant the departed scholar Aljannatul Firdaus.

“His influence lives on through the countless students he trained and the institutions he founded. We must honour his legacy by emulating his devotion, piety and commitment to spreading knowledge and peace,” the statement added.

The GOH Front 2027 concluded by reaffirming that Sheikh Usman Dahiru Bauchi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations toward a more united and enlightened society.