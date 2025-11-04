For Lovers Who Dance Slow: Escobá’s “Pull Up” is a midnight confession

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ayomide Odukoya, popularly known as Escobá, just dropped his highly anticipated single “Pull Up,” a song that takes us through the feelings of love, blending intimacy with rhythm to deliver a smooth yet infectious anthem. Released on October 31, 2025, the track sounds like a midnight call where he’s confessing to his lover while dealing with the thoughts of losing her, a soft confession disguised as a groove that might have you swaying at a party one moment and reaching for your phone to text that someone the next.

Produced by the ever-present Raji, who adds that Jamaican feel we’ve come to know and love, “Pull Up” features a sample of “Like Ice Spice” by Blaqbonez a Nigerian artist in its intro, setting the tone for what’s to come. It’s the kind of record you’d play on a late-night drive with the Mrs, yet it still gets you moving to the rhythm. Escobá’s strength lies in his balance, he makes love songs you can both feel and move to.

The song unfolds across two distinct verses that tell a complete story. In the first verse, Escobá talks about his continued journey to musical stardom, making it feel like he’s sharing his plans and dreams with his girl. The second verse shifts into something more intimate, almost like a rekindling, with lyrics like “On your body like a tattoo” showing her he wants to be on her skin, a metaphor lovers use to express permanence, a feeling he carries throughout the entire second verse.

“Pull Up” continues Escobá’s fine form this year, following the release of “Why Me” earlier in 2025, and it shows his growth as an artist. He continues to climb into our hearts while crafting a solid name for himself in the music industry, and if this trajectory continues, it seems like he’s shaping up to take 2026 by storm. “Pull Up” is a soundtrack for slow nights and long texts you’ll probably regret but still send and that’s exactly what makes it work.