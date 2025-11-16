FIFA WC Playoff – Live updates: AET: Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo (3-4 PK).

DR Congo defeat Nigeria 3-4 on penalties to reach 2026 World Cup Intercontinental Playoff.

Penalties will decide tonight’s play-off final!

120+1′

Nwabali is alert to tip Mbemba’s header around the post! Almost a dramatic late winner.

120′

DR Congo win a free-kick following a clumsy challenge from Adams. Goalkeeper change for DR Congo as Fayulu replaces Mpasi.

115‘

Awaziem replaces Arokodare. A surprising move, as you might have expected the striker to remain for potential penalty duties.

112′

Fredrick has struggled at right-back tonight and goes down with what appears to be cramp.

110′

DR Congo remain the only side actively seeking a winner, continually testing Nigeria’s defence.

109′

DR Congo appear to take the lead, but Sadiki is judged to have fouled Onyemaechi before the ball crossed the line. Another massive let-off for Nigeria.

Extra Time — Kick-Off:

The game resumes in extra time. DR Congo make a change as Mbuku comes off for Balikwisha to inject fresh legs.

1st Half Extra Time ended: Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo

102′

Finally a chance for Nigeria! Arokodare is free in the middle but heads Onyemaechi’s cross over the bar. Much better from the Super Eagles.

101′

DR Congo continue to create opportunities, with F. Mayele firing over from inside the box.

99′

It’s been a long time since Nigeria had a shot on target. Adams and Arokodare have struggled to impact the game, largely starved of service.

97′

A cross to the back post finds B. Cipenga, who tries to cushion a header to F. Mayele, but Nwabali reads it well and collects.

96′ — NIGERIA CHANGE

On: Onyemaechi

Off: Zaidu

Fresh legs at left-back.

94‘

Good move from DR Congo, but once again they are let down by the final ball.

F. Mayele has the ball in the net, he runs off to celebrate but the whistle had long gone for a foul on Nwabali.

92‘

It’s not much, but Nigeria already look much sharper as they put a few passes together – did not see a lot of that during the second half.

EXTRA TIME — KICK-OFF!



Thirty more minutes to decide it!

FULL TIME: NIGERIA 1-1 DR CONGO

We head into extra-time

90′: Three minutes of added time. Can anyone step up and become a hero?

89′ — CHANCE!

B. Cipenga sets up Wan-Bissaka in the box, but the West Ham defender can’t connect with an overhead kick. What a goal that would have been!

88′: Despite DR Congo’s pressure in the second half, Nwabali hasn’t been called into any significant action — though he nearly gifted the Leopards the lead earlier.

85′: With five minutes remaining, it feels like a single goal could be enough to avoid extra-time.

83′ — CHANCE!

Nwabali nearly gifts DR Congo a goal with a poor back pass, but B. Cipenga fails to capitalize. Huge let-off for Nigeria!

82′

Nigeria need better delivery from the wings as Simon and Ejuke both put in crosses that neither Arokodare nor Adams can contest.

79′

The crowd has gone quiet in recent minutes, with few clear goalscoring opportunities at either end.

78′: Chelle switches to a simple 4-4-2 with two big forwards. Can this make Nigeria more threatening?

76′ — NIGERIA CHANGE

Off: Iwobi

On: Arokodare

74′: DR Congo regain momentum, forcing Nigeria to defend. A corner comes in, but the delivery is poor, and Moutoussamy attempts a spectacular effort — but gets it all wrong.

73′

Onyeka is back on his feet after receiving treatment.

71′

F. Mayele challenges for an aerial ball but clashes with Onyeka, who is being treated for a head injury. DR Congo make a double change: Mukau and Elia off, E. Kayembe and B. Cipenga on.

68′

Midway through the second half, the score remains level. DR Congo have looked more likely to score as Nigeria continue to struggle without Osimhen.

65′

Adams makes his presence felt by attempting to run straight through DR Congo captain Mbemba.

64′

Zaidu makes a crucial block at the back post as Nigeria survive a scare.

61′

Nigeria have managed to blunt DR Congo’s attack, though the Super Eagles still look a bit lost without Osimhen.

59′ — DR CONGO CHANGE

Off: Bakambu

On: F. Mayele

57′ — SUBSTITUTION

Off: Lookman and Chukwueze

On: Ejuke and Simon

56′

DR Congo are knocking on the door. Mbuku finds space in the box but struggles with his feet, allowing Ajayi to make a fine tackle. Huge penalty appeal as Sadiki goes down in the area — VAR to review.

55′

Nigeria are now pumping the ball long, but with no one able to hold it upfield, DR Congo maintain the pressure.

54′

Sadiki finds some space and fires a shot, which is deflected for a corner. Nwabali has to stay alert to prevent the ball from sneaking in at his near post.

51′

The second half has started slowly, with Nigeria adjusting to life without Osimhen. DR Congo attempt to exploit the situation, but Sadiki’s cross is too high for Bakambu, and Zaidu lets the ball go out for a goal kick.

46′

Nigeria make an early change at the start of the second half as Akor Adams replaces Victor Osimhen. Likely injury-related — a big blow for the Super Eagles.

HT: Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo

45+2′: DR Congo win a dangerous free-kick as Elia goes down under contact from Bassey. Osimhen is back to help and clears the danger.

45′

Three additional minutes have been added at the end of the first half.

44′

Lookman’s quick feet create a chance for Iwobi, whose shot is deflected. Bassey picks up the clearance, beats one defender, but is brought down. Nigeria earn a promising free-kick, but Lookman’s delivery is poor.

41′

DR Congo continue to target Fredrick down their left-hand side.

40′

Chukwueze tries to beat Masuaku with a trick, but ends up confusing himself and puts the ball out of play.

38′

Bassey gets a faint touch on a corner, but DR Congo scramble the ball clear.

32′ — GOAL! DR CONGO 1-1 NIGERIA

Iwobi is caught in possession, and DR Congo pounce. Bakambu sets up Meschak Elia, who taps home from close range to level the score.

31′

Osimhen breaks free from Tuanzebe on the right, but his cross lacks power and Mpasi gathers comfortably.

29′

A sloppy pass from Lookman puts Nigeria on the back foot, forcing Chukwueze to foul Elia and stop a DR Congo attack down the right.

27′

A much improved corner delivery sees Tuanzebe rise, but Nigeria’s defence holds firm.

24′

A promising Nigeria attack breaks down as Lookman’s cross into the box leads to Chukwueze and Onyeka getting in each other’s way — better communication needed.

22′

DR Congo have earned several free-kicks and corners, but poor deliveries have let them down. Nwabali flapped at the first set-piece, though he hasn’t faced serious pressure since.

20′

Ndidi comes close with his second strike of the tie, this time on target, but Mpasi makes a comfortable save to deny the Nigeria captain.

18′

A promising set-piece for DR Congo ends in disappointment as Osimhen heads the initial delivery away and Nigeria win a free-kick to relieve the pressure.

17′

Wan-Bissaka keeps a DR Congo attack alive, but the Leopards fail to create a shot as Nigeria’s defence holds firm. Masuaku wins a free-kick after being fouled by Fredrick — a chance to load the box.

15′

Nigeria press effectively from the front, forcing DR Congo goalkeeper Mpasi to put the ball out of play twice under pressure from the Super Eagles.

13′

Nigeria threaten from a set-piece, but Chukwueze overhits the delivery and DR Congo clear for a goal kick.

12′

Zaidu concedes a free-kick in a dangerous area. Nwabali struggles with the cross, but Mukau fires the rebound over to spare DR Congo.

11′

Iwobi’s positioning is notable tonight. He isn’t playing directly behind Osimhen, instead drifting left while Lookman pushes further up that flank.

6′

A brief scare for Nigeria as Osimhen goes down after an accidental elbow from Wan-Bissaka. He receives treatment but is back on his feet.

5′

That early goal has opened up the game, forcing DR Congo to push forward in search of an equaliser — a situation that could play into Nigeria’s hands.

3′ NIGERIA LEAD!



The perfect start for the Super Eagles as Frank Onyeka’s deflected strike opens the scoring!

KICK-OFF!

Kick-off! Action begins in the CAF World Cup play-off final.



——————————————————————————————————————-

Nigeria and DR Congo will battle tonight for a place in next year’s FIFA inter-confederation play-offs as the CAF second-round World Cup play-off final takes centre stage at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The Super Eagles needed extra time to defeat Gabon 4–1 in the semi-final, with Victor Osimhen scoring twice. Nigeria were handed a scare when Wilfred Ndidi was thought to be suspended, but CAF later confirmed that accumulated yellow cards were reset before the play-offs, clearing him to play.

DR Congo sealed their spot in dramatic fashion as Chancel Mbemba struck a 91st-minute winner to beat Cameroon. Only the winner of tonight’s showdown will advance as Africa’s sole representative in the six-team inter-confederation play-offs for two World Cup tickets early next year.

Confirmed Line-ups: Nigeria vs DR Congo

Nigeria XI:

Nwabali; Fredrick, Ajayi, Bassey, Zaidu; Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka; Lookman, Chukwueze, Osimhen

Subs: Okoye, Ekong, Ejuke, Adams, Osayi, Arokodare, Simon, Onyemaechi, Abdullahi, Obasogie, Onyedika, Awaziem

DR Congo XI:

Mpasi; Mbemba (C), Tuanzebe, Masuaku, Wan-Bissaka, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Sadiki, Mbuku, Elia, Bakambu

Subs: Fayulu, Epolo, Kayembe, Kapuadi, Kalulu, Pickel, Essende, Stroeykens, Mayele, Balikwisha, Bushiri, Cipenga

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