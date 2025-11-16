Nigeria XI vs DR Congo: Onyeka starts, Osimhen, Lookman lead attack

Credit: CAF ONNLINE
Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has made two changes to his starting XI for Sunday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo.
Bright Osayi-Samuel and Akor Adams have been dropped to the bench, while Frank Onyeka comes into the midfield to strengthen the side.
Up front, Victor Osimhen will lead the attack while Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze will support on the flanks.
The confirmed Nigeria XI for the match is:
- Goalkeeper: Nwabalil
- Defenders: Benjamin Frederick, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi
- Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi
- Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen
Chelle’s adjustments indicate a tactical approach to maintain dominance in midfield while keeping Nigeria’s attacking threat potent against the DR Congo side.
The match is seen as a key fixture as whoever gets to progress to the intercontinental World Cup playoff taking place March 2026.
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