Nigeria XI vs DR Congo: Onyeka starts, Osimhen, Lookman lead attack

Credit: CAF ONNLINE

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has made two changes to his starting XI for Sunday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Akor Adams have been dropped to the bench, while Frank Onyeka comes into the midfield to strengthen the side.

Up front, Victor Osimhen will lead the attack while Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze will support on the flanks.

The confirmed Nigeria XI for the match is:

Goalkeeper: Nwabalil

Nwabalil Defenders: Benjamin Frederick, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi

Benjamin Frederick, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi

Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen

Chelle’s adjustments indicate a tactical approach to maintain dominance in midfield while keeping Nigeria’s attacking threat potent against the DR Congo side.

The match is seen as a key fixture as whoever gets to progress to the intercontinental World Cup playoff taking place March 2026.

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