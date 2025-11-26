FG terminates underperforming Abuja-Lokoja road contracts

David Umahi, Minister of Works

The Federal Ministry of Works has terminated the underperforming Abuja-Lokoja road contracts following an exhaustive performance review.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja,while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting held with the Ministry and selected contractors.

He said the contractors are working on the Lokoja-Shintaku-Dekina and reconstruction of the Okene-Ajaokuta road corridor in Kogi state.

Umahi, who was represented by Mr Mohammed Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations,revealed that some of the contracts were mutually terminated.

He listed the contracts to include the provision of culverts and drains in a flood-prone area on the Federal Road Network in the North-Central Zone: Section 2, Abuja–Lokoja.

He said the contracts for the rigid pavement are being handled by Messrs Sadogi Nigeria Ltd., which was awarded on April 4, 2024.

The minister said that only 39.04 per cent had been completed, with 112.88 per cent of the time elapsed.

He said the contract also included the rehabilitation of the Abuja –Lokoja Section 4A: CH. 23 + 400 – CH. 26 + 400 RHS in Kogi, being handled by Messrs. Venus Construction Nigeria Ltd.

Umagi said the project, which was awarded on July 13, 2024, had only 33.79 per cent completed with 131.15 per cent time elapsed.

“There was mutual termination of the contract based on effusion of time.

“The contractor should work within the limit of the advance paid to them, after which a final determination account is to be carried out,” he said

Umahi also identified the contract for the rehabilitation of Abuja–Lokoja Section IVB (Flooded Section, CH.23+400 – CH.26+395) LHS Contract No. 8490, being handled by Messrs. Sailthrough Engineering Service Ltd.

He said the ministry decided that the contractor should immediately submit a letter of commitment to complete the project on or before Dec.20, adding that the contractor had complied, even when the ministry was owing.

The minister also listed the contract for the reconstruction of the Okene-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi State, with contract No. 7648 awarded to Messrs. CCECC Nigeria Ltd.

He said the contract awarded on Nov.18, 2022, had only 2.02 per cent completed, with 146.92 per cent of the time elapsed.

He said there was a mutual termination of the contract due to the effluxion of time.

“The contractor should work within the limit of the advance paid to them, after which final determination of the account is to be carried out.

“There is also mutual termination of supervisory consultancy services because of lack of funding,” he said

The Minister said that the ministry also decided that the contract for the rehabilitation of Lokoja Shintaku-Dekina-Ayingba road, contract No. 7239, being handled by TEC Engineering Company Nigeria Ltd should go the way of others.

“It was awarded on Feb.3, 2022. Only 1.04 per cent was completed with 188.77 per cent time elapsed,” he said.

He, however, said that the ministry added a mutual termination clause for supervisory consultancy services due to a lack of funding.

He explained that Messrs. Geld/ Triacta Nigeria Limited (JV), handling the reconstruction of existing pavement and completion of additional pavement on the dualisation of the Abuja – Lokoja highways, Section III: Abaji – Koton Karfe, has been ordered to resume work within seven days at the bad sections of the road.

The minister commended Messrs. JRB Construction Nigeria Limited for their performance on the rehabilitation works on Section 1 of the Abuja-Lokoja road and directed that the project be completed before December 10th.

“We have directed that all outstanding works from Abuja to Lokoja, including all to be mutually terminated projects, be compiled for immediate emergency intervention,” he said

Umahi thanked President Bola Tinubu for his kind interventions along the entire 179km x 2 (358km) Abuja-Lokoja road.

The minister apologised to all road users on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway for the inconvenience caused and asked them to bear with the Ministry.

He said the inconveniences being experienced on the road were due to multiple ongoing intervention projects.

He assured that the work would be completed soon.

Vanguard News