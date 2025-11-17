FG suspends all NIHOTOUR enforcement activities nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy has announced the immediate suspension of all enforcement operations carried out by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) across Nigeria.

The decision, approved by the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., follows a review of recent enforcement activities by NIHOTOUR and growing concerns raised by stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

According to the Minister, the suspension aims to restore order, protect the rights of operators, and ensure regulatory activities are conducted in line with the law and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Ministry has taken note of widespread complaints regarding NIHOTOUR’s recent compliance actions. We are committed to maintaining a stable, transparent, and business-friendly tourism environment. Until a full policy and operational review is completed, all NIHOTOUR enforcement activities are hereby suspended nationwide,” Minister Musawa stated.

The suspension covers:

Field inspections and compliance raids

Issuance of demand notices, fines, and other regulatory sanctions

Licensing or registration enforcement

Any activities involving NIHOTOUR officials with police or third-party security operatives

The Ministry stressed that it remains the supervising authority over NIHOTOUR, as established by law and reinforced by the Institute’s gazetted operational mandate.

Stakeholders have been assured that future regulatory actions will be grounded in legality, professionalism, and industry-wide consultation. A multi-stakeholder engagement will be convened to clarify ambiguities in the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act and prevent further disruptions.

The announcement was issued by Dr. Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Head of Media & Publicity, Office of the Honourable Minister.