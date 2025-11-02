Fashion meets tech: Facebook champions youth culture and innovation in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

At Lagos Fashion Week 2025, where bold textiles, avant-garde silhouettes and cultural pride always steal the spotlight, a different kind of runway emerged, one built not from fabric and lights, but from technology, imagination and human connection.

For the first time, Facebook brought an immersive lounge experience to the three-day fashion extravaganza, transforming a corner of the event into a vibrant hub where young adults, designers, creative entrepreneurs and culture shapers mingled, created, and built community in real time.

And it couldn’t have come at a more defining moment. Fashion has grown into the largest category on Facebook Marketplace in Nigeria, proof that the nation’s creative industry isn’t only thriving on runways, but also on screens, in digital communities and across conversations that fuel entrepreneurship and visibility for designers and style-lovers alike.

Inside the Facebook Lounge, creativity was currency. Neon lights, interactive walls, and the rhythmic pulse of Afrobeats welcomed guests to a space designed to blur the line between physical and digital creativity. Here, rising creators shared their journeys, fashion lovers swapped style stories, and everyday young Nigerians experienced firsthand how digital platforms are shaping Africa’s fashion economy.

“Facebook is a leading place for conversations around cultural moments, not just here in Nigeria but across the globe,” said Oluwasola Obagbemi, Meta’s Head of Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Events like Lagos Fashion Week show how our platform brings people together to celebrate creativity, culture and community. We’re inspired by how young Nigerians are using tools like Marketplace, Reels and Groups to express themselves, build community and turn passions into opportunities.”

Her words echoed loudly in a space filled with proof, from Reels-hype creators recording fresh content in the dedicated booth, to stylists showcasing thrift finds they’d discovered on Marketplace, to young entrepreneurs discussing how Facebook Groups helped them build loyal communities long before they could afford showrooms or PR campaigns.

Throughout the event, media presenter Jay On-Air and fashion creator Nonye Udeogu (ThisThingCalledFashion) hosted live interviews and social moments, offering audiences a candid look into the lives of Nigeria’s digital-first creatives, many of whom are turning Facebook activity into real-world revenue, partnerships and global recognition.

Their conversations revealed a common thread: creativity in Nigeria isn’t just artistic expression, it’s a pathway to economic opportunity, self-discovery and community building.

The Facebook Lounge wasn’t simply an activation; it was a reflection of a generation rewriting what it means to create, collaborate and thrive. Guests played Facebook-themed games, participated in content challenges, and filled the air with laughter, storytelling and the infectious optimism that defines Nigeria’s youth culture.

And in a fashion industry that has historically struggled with access and gatekeeping, the space served as a reminder: technology is becoming one of the most powerful equalizers, connecting emerging talent with global trends, business tools and audiences eager to discover what Nigeria has to offer.

With each selfie snapped, Reel recorded, and idea exchanged, Facebook made one truth undeniable, creativity in Nigeria is not just flourishing; it is evolving into a global force fueled by digital community and cultural pride.

As the lights dimmed on Lagos Fashion Week, the energy from the lounge lingered, a promise that the future of fashion isn’t only stitched in ateliers or showcased on catwalks. It’s built wherever passion meets connection, and wherever young people dare to express themselves boldly, whether that’s through a needle and thread, a camera lens, or a click on Facebook Marketplace.

And for many of the young creatives who passed through Facebook’s first-ever Lagos Fashion Week lounge, this wasn’t just an experience.

It was a springboard, a reminder that their voices matter, their creativity is unstoppable, and their community is global.