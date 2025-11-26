Establishment of state police non-negotiable – Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed that the creation of state police is “non-negotiable,” describing it as a key step in addressing rising insecurity across Nigeria.

Abiodun made the remarks on Monday during his welcome address at the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting at his Iperu-Remo residence in Ogun State. He highlighted the collective resolve of Southern governors to tackle security challenges and economic pressures facing the region.

The governor emphasized that community policing is central to effective security management, noting that threats are often first detected at the grassroots level. He said all Southern governors have submitted their positions in support of state police.

Expressing concern over incidents of school abductions, attacks on religious centres, and assaults on rural communities, Abiodun argued that no part of the country is immune from organised crime or violent extremism. He maintained that a policing model closer to local communities would enhance safety, improve intelligence gathering, and strengthen early-warning systems.

Abiodun proposed an integrated regional security framework anchored on intelligence sharing, border protection, safe-school systems, and corridor surveillance. He also suggested the creation of a Regional Rapid Response Fund to support emergency operations, inter-state training, forensic investigations, and rescue missions.

At the state level, he pledged to strengthen documentation of foreign nationals, dismantle illegal settlements, regulate scavenger activities, and clamp down on unlawful mining and forest hideouts used by criminals. He highlighted the importance of integrating community policing with regional surveillance systems to improve response times and overall security.

Abiodun also underscored the need for coordinated regional development, including connectivity plans linking state capitals, industrial hubs, ports, airports, farms, and mineral zones. He proposed the establishment of a Southern Centre for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship to empower youths in technology, agritech, manufacturing, and the creative sector.

Highlighting agriculture as a major economic pillar, the governor advocated for mechanized farming, modern fishing systems, and robust rural-agricultural policies. He noted that the South is richly endowed with natural resources, including oil, gas, bitumen, limestone, granite, marble, and precious stones, which could drive industrialization if efficiently utilized.

Abiodun commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his nation-building efforts, describing his leadership as transformative. He praised the President’s direct involvement in coordinating recent school abduction rescues, saying it reflects a security strategy that is increasingly intelligence-driven and responsive.

“President Tinubu’s swift action demonstrates that the safety of our children remains a top national priority and reassures citizens of the government’s commitment to stability,” Abiodun said.

The governor urged his colleagues and stakeholders to contribute to shaping a unified, secure, and prosperous future for Southern Nigeria.