Edo launches anti-drug campaign in campuses to check abuse

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Government has intensified its campaign against substance abuse among the youth with a statewide campus sensitisation tour to tertiary institutions in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Drug and Illicit Control to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Hon Andrew Efe who led the campaign tagged “Shine Above Drug Abuse,” took the message of prevention to students across the three senatorial districts of the state.

They were in University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and Auchi Polytechnic among others.

In his address, Efe said the tour was prompted by the alarming rise in drug misuse among young people and the urgency of early intervention as envisioned by Gov. Okpebholo’s administration.

He said the state government is determined to secure a future where the state’s youth rise above drugs, crime and the pressures that fuel substance experimentation.

Speaking to students during a town hall session at the University of Benin, the governor’s aide said the campaign was designed to remind the students that their choices today would shape the trajectory of their lives.

“I am here to share with you the need to shun drug abuse.

“I want to encourage every student here today to take responsibility for your choices, to build a life guided by purpose, and to support one another in creating drug-free campuses,” he said.

The senior special assistant discussed the dangers of drug abuse, the traps of illicit substances, and the importance of seeking help early.

“A new Edo begins with a new mindset and that each of you has the power to break cycles, inspire positive change, and represent your family and community with pride,” he stated.

At the Ambrose Alli University, Efe said the administration’s approach was to tackle the problem before it escalates, noting that schools remain one of the most critical spaces for preventive intervention.

“To every student across the three senatorial districts, keep shining, keep striving, and keep choosing a future that is brighter than any temporary high.

“Together, we are building an Edo where our young people rise above drugs and crime,” he said.

Efe, who was excited with the turnout of students for the campaign, said the engagement resonated deeply with students.

The tour featured interactive town hall sessions followed by rallies, where students marched in solidarity for drug-free learning environments.

Cash prizes were also awarded to outstanding participants during question-and-answer sessions, a gesture, the convener said, aimed at encouraging active learning and reinforcing the campaign’s message.