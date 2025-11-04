Trump’s genocide claim divisive, dangerous for region’s cohesion — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has refuted allegations of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, describing them as deliberate attempts to sow division, fuel insecurity, and undermine social harmony across West Africa.

In a communiqué released on Tuesday, the regional organisation said extremist networks operating within parts of the subregion, including Nigeria, have indiscriminately targeted people of diverse faiths — Muslims, Christians, and followers of traditional religions.

“As independent reports have confirmed over the years, terrorist-related violence does not discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity or age,” the communiqué stated.

ECOWAS urged the United Nations and international partners to assist member states in combating terrorism and to dismiss as false any narratives suggesting that militant groups are waging war against a single faith or that a genocide is occurring.

“ECOWAS calls on the United Nations and all partners to support Member States in their fight against these groups and to treat as false any claims that these terrorists’ groups target one group or that there is a genocide of one religious group in the region.

“ECOWAS strongly rejects these false and dangerous claims that seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region,” the statement added.

The bloc further appealed to the international community to continue standing with West African nations in their joint efforts against terrorism and violent extremism.

ECOWAS’ position follows recent controversy sparked by comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened potential military intervention and suspension of aid to Nigeria over alleged attacks on Christians.