Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 28, 2025

The exchange rate between the United States Dollar (USD) and the Nigerian Naira (NGN) showed signs of marginal stability in early trading today, Friday, November 28, 2025, as the foreign exchange markets reacted to recent liquidity flows.

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NAFEM (Official) Market Rates

​Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the country’s official trading platform, indicates that the Naira is trading at approximately N1,444.38 to the dollar today. This represents a slight adjustment from earlier in the week, where rates fluctuated closer to the N1,450 mark.

​Market data shows that the currency has recovered slightly from a weekly high of N1,472.26 recorded on Monday, November 24, indicating a brief period of consolidation for the local currency as the week draws to a close.

​Parallel Market Rates

​In the parallel or “black” market, the Naira continues to trade within a close margin of the official rate, reflecting the continued convergence of exchange rates. Street traders and open market sources report the dollar is exchanging hands at an average of N1,457.11 today.

​While the parallel market rate remains slightly higher than the official NAFEM window, the gap remains relatively narrow compared to historical spreads. This tight spread suggests that liquidity management strategies in the official market are continuing to influence street pricing.

​Market Trends for the Week

​The market has experienced mixed volatility throughout the week of November 24 to November 28, 2025.

​Weekly High: N1,472.26 (Monday)

​Weekly Low: N1,441.00 (Tuesday Close)

​Current Trend: The Naira has strengthened by roughly 0.5% over the last 24 hours, moving from the N1,450 range down to the current mid-N1,440s.

​Analysts note that while the Naira has faced pressure earlier in the month, the close of November sees the currency holding a defensive position above the N1,440 support line. Traders are advising caution as the market awaits further guidance and liquidity injections from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) heading into December.