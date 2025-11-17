David Mark mourns media icon Dan Agbese

Agbese

…“I have lost a brother and a pathfinder of enormous value”

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has expressed deep grief over the death of eminent editor and media icon, Dan Agbese, describing it as a personal loss.

In a statement released on Monday by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark said:

“The Nigerian media fraternity has been thrown into deep mourning following the passing of one of its finest professionals, Editor Dan Agbese, whose transition marks the end of an era defined by integrity, fearlessness, and an unwavering commitment to the truth.

Editor Agbese was more than a newsroom leader. He was a national asset whose pen shaped public discourse, elevated journalistic standards, and inspired generations of young reporters across the country. His career was distinguished by excellence, depth, fairness, and courage, earning him a revered place among Nigeria’s most respected media icons.”

Senator Mark noted that Agbese’s death is a monumental loss not only to journalism but to the entire nation.

“At a time when truth and accountability are more vital than ever, Nigeria has lost a voice that consistently stood for justice, ethical reporting, and national unity,” he said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Agbese’s family, colleagues, friends, and the broader media community, praying that they find strength and comfort in the legacy of a man who lived purposefully, worked tirelessly, and left an indelible mark on the profession.

“As we honour the memory of Dan Agbese, we recommit ourselves to the values he upheld—professionalism, courage, and the pursuit of truth. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide the industry for years to come. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”