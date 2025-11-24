Cross River Govt revokes cattle movement permit for Miyetti Allah

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Government has revoked a cattle movement permit previously issued to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, which allowed the transport of cattle from Ebonyi State through Cross River to Cameroon.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Livestock, Aquaculture and Fisheries Development, Hon. Emmanuel Anom, and released to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday.

According to the statement, the revocation overrides the earlier permit.

“The Commissioner, on behalf of the Cross River State Government, hereby announces the cancellation of the movement permit earlier issued to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders for the movement of their cattle from Ebonyi State, across Cross River State, to Cameroon.

This cancellation supersedes the previously issued permit. All security agencies are hereby directed to be vigilant and prevent any such movement through Cross River State,” the statement read.