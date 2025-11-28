Court orders release of 27 houses wrongly seized by EFCC

EFCC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release 27 houses it wrongly seized as proceeds of crime.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, held that the commission failed to establish its claim that the properties were acquired unlawfully.

Consequently, the court vacated an interim forfeiture order it issued on March 13, which granted the anti-graft agency temporary possession of the properties.

The interim order was based on a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, which was brought before the court by the EFCC.

The court had, after issuing the interim forfeiture order, directed the agency to make a publication to enable those that have an interest in the properties to come forward with their proof of ownership.

Following the publication on April 4, a company, Jamec West African Limited, and its owner, Ikechukwu Okwute, approached the court to lay claim to 26 of the properties, while another person, Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, also showed interest in the property situated at No. 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The claimants, through their lawyers, adduced evidence before the court to establish their genuine ownership of the affected properties.

Delivering its final judgement on the matter, the court held that it was satisfied that the claimants successfully proved their case.

Justice Abdulmalik upheld objections they filed to challenge the interim forfeiture order that was granted to the EFCC and ordered the immediate release of the properties to them.

“I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo being the person interested in House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learnt senior counsel for the Applicant (EFCC) has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex-parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/their documents to the property owner/respondent and the house at No. 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, to Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture along with the corresponding responses filed are now otiose. I so hold,” Justice Abdulmalik held.

Meanwhile, counsel to the firm, Serekowei Larry, SAN, has written to the Chairman of the EFCC, complaining about the commission’s alleged failure to comply with the judgement.

The letter, dated November 27, read: “We write as counsel to Mr James Okwete and his company – Jamec West Africa Ltd, ‘the property owners’, to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31st October, 2025, when judgement was given against you.

“As indicated above, judgement was given by the Federal High Court, coram: Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, on Friday, 31st October, 2025, in the presence of your counsel, led by Maryam Hayatudeen, Esq.

“On 14th November, 2025, the judgement order was served on your good office, and nothing was done to obey it.

“On 26th November, 2025, the Federal High Court, through its Enforcement Unit, led by Mrs Lilian Amenger, proceeded to your office to execute the judgement, which simply required your office to hand over the title documents of the properties, the subject matter of the suit, to the officials of the court.

“In plain words, your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgement, which in its penultimate paragraph used the words ‘the immediate release’.

“In any regime, talk less of a democracy, it will be the height of it if judgements of court are blatantly disobeyed. We, however, want to believe that you are not aware of what happened, hence this letter.

“We anticipate your positive reactions within a reasonable time before we take further steps.”