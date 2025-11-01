CAF 2026 W/Cup Playoffs: Super Eagles must fight to the end – Okpala

Sylvanus ‘Quicksilver’ Okpala

Sylvanus Okpala is a well known name in Nigerian football circles. Apart from playing for the country and winning the 1980 AFCON, Okpala also won the AFCON with the Super Eagles in 2013 as an assistant coach to the late Stephen Keshi. He has been consistent in his view concerning the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying campaign. Even when everyother person had written the team off, Okpala insisted that “there is still a lot to play for.”

In this chat with Sports Vanguard, Okpala charged the coach Eric Chelle team to go for the ultimate, the World Cup ticket. Excerpts:

How do you see Super Eagles’ chances in the CAF 2026 World Cup playoffs?

Like I told you before that match against the Republic of Benin – even when there were two matches remaining— people had written us off. But my point then was based on my attitude as a player and still as a coach: I never give up until there is nothing left to fight or play for.

Even when I was young, during camping at the Green Eagles before the 1980 AFCON, we were up to 50–100 players. I was very young then, but I believed you push until the last minute.

Even if you tell me I’ve been selected and we’re departing tomorrow, I’d still train hard.

I don’t give up.

That same spirit helped us this time. And it will continue to help us as we approach the playoff.

It is still a long way — a difficult terrain — but not impossible. Let’s see how it goes.

The key is how the coach and the players respond. Strategy matters more than formation. Strategy must revolve around the players — their abilities and characteristics. That is how a team goes far.

For me, I’ve said it before: If Eguavoen had been left in charge, I don’t think we would be where we are today. He stabilized that team when he took over. He did well — qualified us for the 2025 AFCON. People complain he lost the last match to Rwanda, but we had already qualified. Many first-team players had returned to their clubs. That match didn’t change anything.

You cannot judge a coach on one match of no consequence.

I’ve said it repeatedly — only Nigerian coaches can solve Nigeria’s football problem, not foreigners. We have the people.

Some say Nigerian coaches fail at youth levels, but that is not true. Look at examples:

• Siasia — Under-20, did very well. Under-23, did very well. Silver at U-20 World Cup, silver at the Olympics.

• Amuneke — Under-17 coach, won the World Cup. Went to Tanzania — qualified them for AFCON. He did well.

• When he took over Nigeria at a difficult time, he stabilized us — he did well.

• Myself — I assisted Keshi in 2013 AFCON. We won AFCON and qualified for the World Cup.

People say Keshi did it — yes, but water forms foam only if you bring water. Soap alone cannot foam without water, will foam appear? No. We worked together, and we succeeded.

Some other youth coaches didn’t do well — I’m not saying they are not good — but those who succeeded are still here in Nigeria.

On the Playoffs

So, Nigeria’s chances are bright?

Coach: Yes. Nigeria’s chances are as bright as every other team’s. People ask how Nigeria didn’t qualify automatically. But football is not like before again. Football is now a global village. Everyone studies everyone.

Senegal once beat England 3–1 in a friendly — can we compare their leagues? No.

If strength of leagues guarantees success, England — with one of the best leagues since the 60s — would have won many World Cups. But they have only one. Spain, with a great league, has only won once. So football is not calculated that way. Being in playoffs doesn’t mean those who qualified automatically will perform better at the World Cup. No. But here we are. We must accept reality and focus on how to move forward.

We need to support the team — that is the most important thing now.