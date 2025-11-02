Book launch: Alayande’s Loud Whispers unveiled in Lagos

By Innocent Anaba

Prominent media and theatre industries practitioners, have convened at the OUIDA Bookstore in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, to celebrate the launch of Loud Whispers, the debut anthology by acclaimed drama producer, scriptwriter, and book editor, Nwabundo Alayande.

The 97-page anthology, Loud Whispers, draws deeply from author, Alayande’s lived experiences and keen observations of everyday life’s complexities, particularly within the bustling city of Lagos.

At the book launch, Alayande reflected on the silent battles many people face behind their daily routines and cheerful facades.

“So much is happening, and people are speaking,” she noted, “but how many of us are truly listening?”

She emphasised that the heart of Loud Whispers lies in uncovering the unspoken emotions and subtle cues often missed in casual interactions. “Just because someone is smiling doesn’t mean they’re happy,” she said.

She urged listeners to look beyond surface responses and engage with genuine empathy.

Renowned broadcaster, media trainer, and advocate for the girl child, Funke-Treasure Akintoye, offered a glowing review of Loud Whispers at its launch, praising both the author’s brilliant writing style and the thoughtful visual artistry of the book’s cover.

She described the minimalist design as a reflection of the anthology’s universal themes and a mirror of Alayande’s intentional and refined storytelling.

Akintoye highlighted the book as a culmination of Alayande’s rich experience as a storyteller across stage and radio, noting her ability to seamlessly navigate between humor, empathy, and moral questioning without losing narrative cohesion.

She commended the author’s nuanced approach to emotional depth, particularly her empathy, as clearly depicted by her skill in portraying trauma with restraint rather than sensationalism.

Akintoye also celebrated the book’s Nigerian-ness, pointing to its use of Nigerian slang, dialects, and colloquial expressions as a powerful anchor that grounds its emotional resonance in a distinctly Nigerian context.

Among the notable attendees was Olakunle Kasumu, a well-known television host and seasoned book reviewer, who shared his admiration for Loud Whispers.

He praised the anthology for its brilliance, commending author, Alayande for her bold storytelling and the relatable nature of the narratives.

Kasumu highlighted the book’s simplicity and its resonance with everyday experiences, making it a compelling read for a wide audience.

He also addressed the waning reading culture in Nigeria, urging collective efforts to revive literary interest.

In particular, he encouraged parents to foster a love for reading in their children by introducing them to engaging and enjoyable books early on.

Other guests in attendance include Makinde Adeniran, President National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners, NANTAP, Jumoke Johnson, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Lagos State Chapter; Emmanuel Abimbola, Executive Director Pheemab Consulting and former Executive Sec Nigeria Publishers Association, and Hammed Abiodun MD Momas- Epail who represented the Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Kolawole Balogun, Chairman Momas- Epail amongst others.