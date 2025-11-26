Army denies allegations of financial exploitation at 90 battalion, says claims are blackmail

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations circulating on social media suggesting internal power tussles, welfare neglect, and financial exploitation of soldiers at 90 Battalion, Koko, in Delta State. The Army described the claims as unfounded and a deliberate attempt at institutional blackmail.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said the Headquarters of 6 Division was aware of the publication but insisted the accusations were malicious and unsubstantiated.

“The attention of Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has been drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media alleging that 90 Battalion, Koko, is grappling with internal power struggles, welfare neglect and alleged financial exploitation,” Danjuma stated.

“While the Division would not want to join issues with online merchants spreading this unsubstantiated and malicious falsehood in a desperate attempt to blackmail the command structure in the Battalion, it is important to set the records straight.”

He emphasized that postings and deployments in the Nigerian Army are routine exercises conducted without bias or consideration for religion, loyalty, or any primordial interest, as alleged in the publication.

“The claim that the Battalion posts soldiers based on such considerations is not only unfounded but malicious,” he added, condemning the report as an effort to tarnish the Army’s image.

Danjuma reiterated that the Nigerian Army operates as a professional force with zero tolerance for corruption, welfare abuse, religious-based postings, or any form of misconduct within its ranks.

He noted that the Commanding Officer of the Battalion has been carrying out his duties professionally and in accordance with established guidelines. He also reminded personnel that the Army has formal procedures for addressing administrative complaints, and any deviation from these channels may be viewed as an attempt at blackmail.

“Where there are noticeable infractions, these will be investigated appropriately,” he assured.

The Army urged the public to disregard the allegations, stressing that any report of wrongdoing—particularly issues bordering on extortion—would be duly investigated.

Danjuma further reassured residents of the Niger Delta that the 6 Division remains committed to maintaining security and ensuring the safety of all communities under its responsibility.