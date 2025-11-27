Army Chief orders tougher, battle-ready training for NDA Cadets, seeks curriculum overhaul

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has directed the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to intensify cadet training with a stronger emphasis on discipline, character, courage and strategic thinking to meet the demands of modern warfare.

He gave the directive on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Commandant of the academy, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Shaibu said developing a new generation of officers capable of responding effectively to evolving security threats requires tougher, battle-hardened training models and a curriculum that reflects present-day operational realities.

He called for the strengthening of the academy’s research institutions—particularly the Department of Military Science—noting that they are critical to advancing the nation’s defence industry and improving indigenous capacity for military innovation and self-reliance.

According to him, “a robust research framework provides the intellectual backbone required for a modern, responsive and technologically advanced fighting force.”

The Army Chief also advocated a comprehensive review of the NDA curriculum to incorporate night operations training, improved physical fitness standards, artificial intelligence applications and other emerging domains of warfare.

Shaibu said these measures would equip young officers with the “warrior ethos” and leadership qualities needed to drive his command philosophy: “To advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force capable of decisively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.”

He pledged full support to the Commandant in implementing these reforms, assuring that the Army Headquarters remains committed to ensuring the NDA produces officers who are strategically sound, operationally competent and adequately prepared for today’s complex security environment.

Responding, Major General Olatoye congratulated the COAS on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him to lead the nation’s foremost military training institution.

Describing the NDA as the “training factory” for future officers of the Armed Forces, Olatoye pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessors and appealed for continued support to achieve the institution’s mission of producing disciplined, professional and dependable officers capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s security interests.