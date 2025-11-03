Anambra Showdown 2025: 16 political parties, candidates sign peace accord ahead of November 8 poll

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Sixteen governorship candidates contesting the November 8 election in Anambra State, along with their party chairmen, have signed a peace accord committing themselves and their supporters to a peaceful electoral process before, during, and after the poll.

The signing ceremony, held at the International Convention Center, Awka, was witnessed by members of the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, represented by General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd.).

Convener of the committee, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, praised Anambra citizens for their support and urged them to continue praying for the country. He emphasized that public confidence is strengthened when institutions perform their duties diligently. Kukah also encouraged the people of Anambra—known as the “light of the nation”—to uphold peace throughout the election.

State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Uche Ugwoji, appealed to voters to maintain calm, resist inducements, and embrace non-violence. He said INEC and political parties agreed to the peace accord to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

Ugwoji urged security agencies to remain professional and avoid being used for intimidation. He also called on INEC to enforce fairness by ensuring: Spacious polling cubicles to prevent vote buying, Restricted access to polling units for only officials, party agents, and security personnel, Deployment of regular federal security operatives and Neutral venues for collation, free from political interference.

He stressed that all efforts would be futile if candidates and supporters refuse to accept the outcome of a free and fair election. While advising aggrieved candidates to seek redress legally, he warned against inciting violence or unnecessary litigation.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the APGA candidate, noted that the Anambra poll would be the first conducted under the new INEC chairman, making it a nationwide focus. He said all candidates were friends and expressed confidence that after the election, “by Monday, we will be hugging each other for a successful exercise.”

Soludo praised INEC’s past performance in the state and said the commission is expected to deliver an even more transparent and credible election this time. He also thanked Bishop Kukah for initiating the peace accord and urged candidates to treat the agreement as a “sacred oath.”

The governor expressed appreciation to the Police for assuring residents of adequate security, adding that Anambra people are ready to cooperate fully with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and successful poll.

“If all of us commit ourselves to making the election successful, our people will be happy,” Soludo said.