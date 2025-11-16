Akpabio: I cry over killings in Plateau, Tinubu will restore peace

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed deep sorrow over the persistent insecurity in Plateau State, saying he “cries whenever anyone is killed” in the state.

Akpabio made the remarks on Saturday at the Jos Polo Field during an All Progressives Congress (APC) event to welcome defectors into the party.

The gathering attracted top APC leaders from the North-Central zone, including APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Senator and former Plateau Governor Simon Lalong, and other notable figures such as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Highlighting the toll of insecurity in Plateau, Akpabio lamented the loss of lives and destruction of homes, assuring that President Bola Tinubu is committed to restoring peace in the state.

“Too many lives have been lost. Too many homes destroyed. Plateau deserves peace, and anyone who wants to govern this state must be committed to peace,” he said. “I cry whenever anybody is killed in Plateau. The state is looking for peace, and President Tinubu will deliver peace to Plateau State.”

The Senate President also praised political defectors who joined the APC, stating that the party would secure victory in Plateau in 2027. He acknowledged the leadership of APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, describing him as “a man of valour, integrity, and dignity,” and credited President Tinubu’s leadership for the party’s growing influence in the state.

Among the notable defectors were Istifanus Gyang, former senator representing Plateau North; Latep Dabang, former director-general of the PDP campaign in Plateau during the 2023 elections; Patrick Dakum, former Labour Party governorship candidate; and Alfred Dabwam, former NNPP governorship candidate.

Plateau State has been one of the worst-hit areas in the North-Central region, with recurring violent attacks resulting in deaths and mass displacement of residents.