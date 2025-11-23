Afenifere raises the alarm over ‘worst security crisis since independence’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has warned that Nigeria is facing its gravest security crisis since independence, urging Northern and Southern leaders to forge urgent partnerships to rescue the nation from escalating violence and deepening mistrust.

Delivering a goodwill message through Otunba Kole Omololu, Afenifere’s National Organising Secretary, at the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna, Fasoranti said the country was “confronted by unimaginable violence, declining public trust, and the fraying of social bonds.”

He described the ACF Silver Jubilee as a moment for sober reflection. “We have never had to deal with this level of insecurity… This is a sad moment for our country,” he said.

Fasoranti commended the ACF for 25 years of service and advocacy, noting that it had remained a stabilising voice for the North and a platform for national dialogue, unity, and cohesion. “The founders of ACF set out to create a platform through which the voice of Northern Nigeria could be articulated with clarity, responsibility and dignity,” he said. While raising concerns over insecurity, Fasoranti expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, asserting that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” had the potential to steer the country toward stability. “Our challenges, though immense and complex, are not insurmountable. What is required is sincerity of purpose, courageous leadership, and a renewed commitment to fairness and justice,” he added.

He urged Northern and Southern leaders to strengthen cross-regional cooperation built on mutual respect and shared responsibility. “Ours must be a partnership grounded not in suspicion or rivalry, but in mutual respect and shared responsibility,” he stressed.

Fasoranti also called for revisiting Nigeria’s foundational debates between 1953 and 1966, saying historical introspection was necessary to address current insecurity and safeguard the nation’s future. “It is time to reflect on what our fathers and leaders proposed and discussed… This has become urgent and imperative for the security of our people and the future of this country,” he said.