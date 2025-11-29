AC Milan beat Lazio to move top of Serie A

AC Milan’s Portuguese forward #10 Rafael Leao (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Lazio at the San Siro stadium in Milan on November 29, 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

AC Milan moved top of Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Lazio which gave the seven-time European champions a one-point lead over Roma and ended in chaos after a late penalty controversy.

Rafael Leao forced home the only goal of a scrappy game at the San Siro in the 51st minute, the Portugal attacker meeting Fikayo Tomori’s powerful low cross to score his sixth goal of the season.

Milan will stay top unless Roma beat Napoli on Sunday night or the reigning champions come away from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with an away win of two goals or more.

Little happened until Leao broke the deadlock, with the first half offering almost no action beyond a sensational early save by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France’s Maignan kept out Mario Gila’s well-directed header moments after kick-off, again proving his worth after a match-winning performance in last weekend’s Milan derby.

Maignan’s contract expires at the end of the season but ahead of kick-off Milan’s sporting director Igli Tare hinted that an extension would be agreed.

“We came to am agreement together at the start of the season, we’re moving forward without any pressure on either party,” said Tare.

A tepid encounter ended in fireworks when Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri was sent off for dissent as referee Giuseppe Collu went to check whether Lazio should be given an added-time penalty for a Strahinja Pavlovic handball.

To the delight of Milan’s players and fans Collu ruled against Lazio, who stay eighth on 18 points after a fifth defeat of the season which left them five points behind seventh-placed Juventus who beat Cagliari 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

– Yildiz saves Juve again –

Kenan Yildiz gave Luciano Spalletti his first home win as Juve coach with a crucial brace, the Turkey forward saving his team’s blushes in stoppage time at the end of the first half with a typically stylish finish after bursting towards the Cagliari area.

That was Yildiz’s fifth goal of the season for Juve and came after he levelled the scores with a deflected strike in the 27th minute, seconds after Sebastiano Esposito gave Cagliari a shock lead.

“Yildiz has the qualities of a great player, he gave us the win out of nothing,” said Spalletti.

“I’m trying to give him as much freedom as possible and liberate him from tactical concerns. He’s really great in tight spaces.”

Juve are six points behind Milan following another top-drawer display from Yildiz.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to drive Juve to a 3-2 victory at Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night — the “Old Lady” of Italian football’s first win in the Champions League this season.

Spalletti said that he is “enthusiastic” to head back to Naples on Sunday week for one of the fieriest rivalries in the game.

He will likely have to face Napoli, the team he led to a historic third league title in 2023, without Dusan Vlahovic after the Serbia striker picked up what looked like a thigh injury in the first half.

That is a blow for Spalletti, who has made Vlahovic his first-choice centre forward as he tries to inspire the Turin giants following the sacking of Igor Tudor.

Earlier Daniele De Rossi earned his first win as Genoa coach after his team came back from a goal down to beat bottom side Verona 2-1 and move outside the relegation zone.

Morten Thorsby netted the goal which gave Genoa their first home win since April as De Rossi continued his unbeaten start as coach after replacing Patrick Vieira earlier this month.

AFP