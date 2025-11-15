Abakaliki FC suspend coach Onyedika indefinitely

The Management of Abakaliki FC of Ebonyi has announced the indefinite suspension of its Chief Coach, Ifeanyi Onyedika, over the team’s “unimpressive” performances so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was announced on Saturday at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki, after the team drew 1-1 with Calabar Rovers of Cross River in its opening Nigeria National League fixture.

The Chairman of the club, Sen. Obinna Ogba, told newsmen after the match that Onyedika, an AFCON 80 winner, was suspended indefinitely because “the management has run out of patience with him”.

“We started preparing for the season over three months ago but results have been utterly unimpressive.

“The team recently participated in a preparatory tournament in Shagamu, Ogun but couldn’t qualify for the knockout stages.

“We have given him a lot of time to make amends but he hasn’t and we cannot continue waiting,” Ogba said.

He further announced that the team’s Assistant Coach, Starplus Anista, would take over the team’s technical department immediately.

“This is the first match of the season but we are hoping that the team will improve.

“We will continue motivating the players in every possible way for improved performances,” he said.

The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Richard Idike, said Onyedika’s suspension was welcome as it was hoped to ensure better performances.

“We are not happy with this result and the ones before it, so a definite decision has to be taken.

“The coach just stood on the bench watching without doing much to motivate the players or make tactical input.

“We would not allow the mistakes of last season to repeat and anybody who is not serious this season would be shown the door,” he said.

He said that everything would be done to ensure that Gov. Francis Nwifuru’s investment in the club yielded the desired fruit.

In a brief remark, Anista regretted Onyedika’s suspension, saying that both of them worked as a team.

“Two of us are on this project together and should have been allowed to fix things,” he said.

Coach of Calabar Rovers, Christian Okonkwo, praised his players for playing to instructions and promised that the performance would be sustained.

“We came here to win but the home team frustrated our gameplan of keeping the ball on the ground with their kick and follow approach,” Okonkwo said.

NAN reports that Abakaliki FC took football fans across the country by surprise, when it won silver in the 2025 Federation Cup, in its debut season. (NAN)