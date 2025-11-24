50 students abducted from Niger Catholic school have escaped — CAN

50 students abducted from Niger Catholic school: Photo Credit: Star Advertiser

By Kingsley Omonobi, Wole Mosadomi, Demola Akinyemi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Ndahi Marama, Nkiruka Nnorom, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Charly Agwam

No fewer than 50 students of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, abducted by bandits at Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State last Friday, have escaped from their abductors.

Recall that at least 315 of the students and pupils were abducted in their hostels by the bandits and taken away to unknown destination.

Their escape came as the 38 worshippers abducted at a CAC Church at Eruke, Kwara State, by bandits regained their freedom.

Consequently, President Bola Tinubu yesterday expressed excitement over both developments, saying he was closely monitoring the situation and receiving updates from troops on the frontline.

This came as Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV also yesterday called for the release of the students kidnapped at the Catholic school in Niger State.

Disclosing news of the escape of the students in a statement yesterday, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Niger State chapter of Christian Association of Nigera, CAN, and Catholic bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, said the pupils regained their freedom between Friday and Saturday and “quietly reunited with their families.”

According to him, the students, who escaped, were unable to return to the school immediately, prompting officials to contact parents to confirm their whereabouts.

“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped.

“We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents. Note that, in the primary section, out of the total number of 430 pupils we have in the school, 377 of them are boarders and the remaining 53 others are non-boarders.

“Currently, aside from the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not carried away.

“As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another 3 children who belong to our staff, 14 Secondary students making a total 253 children, including 12 members of staff with the abductors.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” he remarked.

Yohanna appealed for continued support and calm as efforts intensify to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and prayerful as we collaborate with security agencies, community leaders, and government authorities to ensure the safe and swift return of all abductees,” he added.

38 Kwara church abductees regain freedom

Similarly, the 38 congregants abducted by bandits during the thanksgiving service attack on Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke-Isegun Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have also regained freedom after five days in captivity.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who announced this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, yesterday, attributed the freedom of the victims to President Bola Tinubu and other security agencies but did not state how and where the victims were rescued.

The statement read: “After many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara Kwara.

“The governor says this is wholly due to the hands-on approach of President Bola Tinubu who has personally led the efforts to free the abductees.

“The abductees were freed today (yesterday), November 23. The governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu, for his direct initiative that made this happen.

“The President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states. He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and well being of our people and Nigerians as a whole.

“The governor also expresses appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services, DSS; the Nigerian Army; Nigeria Intelligence Agency; and, of course, the Nigeria Police, which has graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the President.

“The governor also thanks members of the security forces across board, thought leaders, religious institutions, and all Kwarans for their support and goodwill since the unfortunate incident.’’

In his immediate response, President Tinubu expressed excitement over the rescue of the 38 worshippers abducted at Eruku, Kwara State, and the return of 50 students kidnapped in a Catholic School in Niger State.

The President said he was closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

Recall that the President had cancelled his trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable him coordinate the security efforts at home.

The President on Friday night received briefing from the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, at State House.

In his X handle (formerly Twitter), President Tinubu vowed that he would not relent in ensuring that the country was safe, adding that every Nigerian, in every state, had the right to safety.

He wrote: “My fellow Nigerians, You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 50 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State, have been recovered.

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

‘’Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety, and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”

Pope Leo XIV demands immediate release of over 300 kidnapped students

In his intervention, Pope Leo XIV appealed for the freedom of the over 300 people kidnapped from a Catholic school in Nigeria.

He spoke with deep concern after reports confirmed that hundreds of students and teachers were taken by armed men in two separate attacks.

The Pope said he was heartbroken by the situation, saying “I learned with immense sadness the news of the kidnappings of priests, faithful, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon.”

The Pontiff, who asked the world to join him in demanding their freedom, said:m “I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages.

Tinubu meets military, police chiefs in Abuja

Meanwhile, President Tinubu also last night, entered into an extended security meeting with service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The high-level session, which was still ongoing at press time, had in attendance the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi.

The meeting came barely hours after the President restated his administration’s commitment to tackling the nation’s security challenges, stating that his government would not relent until the country was secure.

Military high command probes alleged troops’ withdrawal 30 minutes before Kebbi schoolgirls’ abduction

In a related development, the military high command said yesterday it was investigating allegations made by the governor of Kebbi State, Nasir, Idris, that the terrorists who kidnapped 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operation, who disclosed this in statement, said a thorough review was under way to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the troops deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

The statement is titled, ‘DHQ Reassures Nigerians Amid Rising Insecurity, Addresses Alleged Troop Withdrawal in Kebbi State.”

Recall that following the incident, Governor Idris had expressed frustration over the failure of security agencies to act on credible intelligence provided by the Department of State Services, DSS, which revealed a clandestine plot to attack the school.

Defence headquarters said it was deeply concerned about the unfortunate abduction of the 25 schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga (Danko/ Wasagu LGA) of Kebbi state and St./ Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri (Agwara LGA) of Niger State.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms. Our thoughts remain with the students, their families and the community affected by this incident.

“Regarding the allegation made by the governor of Kebbi State that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school, the Defence headquarters is aware of this claim.

“In line with our standard procedure, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

“It is important to note that all operational decisions are based on intelligence assessments and the broader security architecture of the region.

“Nevertheless, if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap, the Armed Forces will take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence.

“Defence headquarters remains committed to working closely with state authorities, community leaders, and other security agencies to strengthen protection around schools and vulnerable communities.

Bago cries out over informants’ role in terrorism

Also yesterday, Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago of Niger State cried out over the role of informants in attacks on communities by terrorists and bandits, and called for stiffer penalties against them to stem the tide.

He said: “informants are mostly behind terrorist attacks across the country, including Niger state. I hereby suggest that stiffer measures be taken against them in order to stem the ugly trend.”

The governor made the declaration at the palace of Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro IV, New Bussa, when he led, yesterday, the state delegation to commiserate with the Emir and his people over the abduction of school children at St. Mary Catholic School, Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area of the state last Friday.

He explained that security agents, in collaboration with the state government, were making concerted efforts to ensure that the kidnapped school children are rescued unhurt in no distant time.

Governor Bago emphasised the need for the people to collaborate with security agencies by providing useful information that would lead to the rescue of the children, and cautioned the people against religious bigotry and intolerance to avoid disharmony.

“Security agents will continue to play their role but they cannot do it alone and this is why all of us should join hands with them to wage a total war against these enemies and get rid of them,” he declared.

The Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, had earlier hinted on the devastating roles bandits had played in the area which, according to him, is very alarming and needed the immediate intervention of government at all levels.

“Bandits have taken over the Borgu forest and I, hereby, appeal to the state and federal governments to reclaim it and make it viable,” the Emir remarked.

Former Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on his take on the security situation in the country, faulted the federal government on its continued reluctance to publicly identify and prosecute financiers of terrorism and other destabilising forces in the country.

The legal luminary explained that the government’s refusal to name sponsors had emboldened criminals, deepened distrust and threatened national cohesion.

He lamented that while citizens suffered from killings, kidnappings and extremist violence, those responsible for funding and enabling such acts remained shielded.

Olanipekun raised this concern while speaking with journalists during the 29th Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme and 6th Empowerment Programme at Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, weekend.

He also urged the government to confront and prosecute individuals undermining national security, insisting that external interventions were unnecessary, if Nigeria mustered the courage to act decisively.

His words: “The problems have been there. But we should stop pretending as if we don’t know the problems are there. There are so many people who say they are citizens but they don’t love this country, they are working against the interests of the country.

“You can’t do it in America and get away with it. You can’t sabotage your country. You can’t work against the interests of your country. You can’t be planting war against your country and we are living in that country.

‘’Why are we deceiving ourselves? Are we pretending as if we don’t know those who are waging war against this country?

“So why are we not naming names? Why are we not calling this spade by its name? Why are we describing spade as an agricultural instrument? Why will it take a turn to tell us that please dress up, put your house in order, when we know those who are desecrating the house? People talk in this country as if they’re above the law.

“The way out is for the government to do the needful, to name names. We don’t need any external intervention.”

Borno deputy speaker confirms abduction of 13 female farmers in Askira-Uba

Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, confirmed, yesterday, the abduction of 13 female farmers in Askira-Uba Local Government Area by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP militants.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the victims, who are from Huyim District, travelled to Mussa district to harvest their farm produce.

Although both communities are in Askira-Uba LGA, residents of Huyim had relocated their farming activities to Mussa due to limited access to their own farmlands.

Askira disclosed that one of the abducted women managed to escape and was reunited with her family yesterday morning, while the remaining 12 victims, said to be between 15 and 20 years old, are still being held, with their whereabouts yet unknown.

Reacting to the development, both the deputy speaker and Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) urged on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the young women.

Bandits kill Islamic cleric in Bauchi, kidnap wife, daughter

Meanwhile, bandits in the early hours of yesterday, killed an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Muhammad Bakoshi in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, following a raid in his locality.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the bandits whose number could not be ascertained, attacked the home of the late Islamic cleric who, before his death, was the discipline officer of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zalau.

The bandits also kidnapped the cleric’s wife who gave birth two weeks ago, along with her daughter, to an unknown destination.

The sad development has thrown the community into fear and grief as they have been exposed to insecurity and bandit attacks

Bauchi State police command has not officially reacted to the development at press time yesterday and efforts to reach the spokesman for comments proved abortive.