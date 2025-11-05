5 popular personalities banned from entering US

Professor Wole Soyinka

1. Wole Soyinka (Nigeria)

The Nobel Prize-winning author and playwright announced in October 2025 that his non-immigrant visa to the United States (US) was revoked, effectively barring his entry.

He stated: “I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States.”

According to the US consulate letter he showed, the revocation cited “additional information became available after the visa was issued.”

Soyinka speculated the decision may have been connected to his outspoken political comments, though no official reason was publicly given.

2. Tareq Al‑Suwaidan (Kuwait)

A well-known Islamic author, speaker and businessman, Al-Suwaidan has been reported as banned from entry into the US, along with other countries such as Belgium, owing to controversial comments he made about Jews and Israel.

While details of the exact visa ban or entry denial are sparse, his inclusion on lists of individuals flagged by governments for ideological reasons makes his case illustrative of non-criminal grounds for such restrictions.

3. Anjem Choudary (UK)

The British Islamist preacher was designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” by the US Department of State in March 2017. That designation included restrictions on entry into the US and asset-freezing measures.

While the primary focus is anti-terrorism, his case shows how individuals considered security threats may face lifetime bans from entry.

4. Cat Stevens (also known as Yusuf Islam, UK)

The musician was denied entry to the US in September 2004 while travelling to Washington, DC, when his name was flagged on the no-fly list. He was subsequently returned to the UK.

Officials cited “concerns of ties he may have to potential terrorist-related activities,” although Stevens denied any knowingly illicit involvement.

This case highlights how immigration controls may impact even prominent figures on national security grounds.

5. Pouria Amirshahi (France)

A French Member of Parliament and activist, Amirshahi was reportedly denied entry to the US in June 2025 ahead of a planned visit to meet lawmakers and civil society figures.

He stated: “This is the first time in 240 years of relations between our two countries that a parliamentarian has been refused entry to the United States.”

No official US explanation was publicly given; Amirshahi suggested the move may have been politically motivated.

Why these bans matter

These five high-profile cases illustrate several key points about US entry denial:

Entry bans are not limited to criminal records. They may be issued for political speech, ideological associations, or national security concerns.

Prominence does not provide immunity. Nobel laureates, elected officials, and widely recognised public figures can be subject to visa revocations or entry bans.

These actions often occur at the discretionary edge of immigration law, where reasons may not be publicly explained. The US State Department repeatedly emphasises that visas are a privilege, not a right.