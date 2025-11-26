2027: ADC faction backs Tinubu as Abejide tightens grip on Kogi structure

Leke Abejide

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress, ADC, took a fresh twist as the faction led by Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide threw its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election and unveiled a new set of state and ward executives in Kogi State.

A statement issued by Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Abejide, confirmed the emergence of Hon. Sunday Maiyaki as Kogi State Chairman and Mamman Akpena as State Secretary, insisting that the faction’s actions were consistent with the party’s constitution.

Speaking at the ADC Stakeholders Forum in Lokoja, Abejide told members the party must adopt a ‘realistic’ and strategic political alignment to secure its relevance ahead of 2027.

He recalled similar consultations before the 2023 polls when he supported Tinubu’s presidential bid and declared his ambition for the Kogi governorship.

“This is another chapter in political history,” he said, commending loyal members for standing firm during what he described as turbulent times.

Abejide blamed the leadership tussle on the resignation of former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, accusing him of ceding authority to individuals aligned with other political interests.

Citing Article 9(4) of the ADC constitution, he insisted that any decisions not grounded in the constitution cannot stand in law.

Meanwhile, Bashiru dismissed claims of Abejide’s expulsion as false and politically motivated.

“My principal has remained a committed member of the ADC since 2017 and continues to enjoy support,” he said.

He added that the faction is preparing to hold a national convention to elect new national executives once court cases over the ADC coalition’s takeover are concluded.

Abejide urged the party to avoid ‘unrealistic’ ambitions, stressing the need to align with a stronger national force as the 2027 race gathers pace.