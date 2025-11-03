2025 FIFA FIFPRO: Dembele, Yamal, Palmer make Men’s World XI [Full List]

The 2025 Federation of International Football Association’s FIFPro men’s world 11 has been unveiled.

Paris Saint-Germain forward and 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé, has been named in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World XI, alongside Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

The FIFA FIFPro is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers, with over 26,000 professional footballers who have cast their votes.

See the full list below:

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City/Italy)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (PSG/Morocco)

Nuno Mendes (PSG/Portugal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea/England)

Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

Vitinha (PSG/Portugal)

Forwards

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG/France)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid/France)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)