2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings: Kane, Haaland, Mbappe among early front-runners

With the Lionel Messi–Cristiano Ronaldo era now behind us, the Ballon d’Or race is wider open than it has been in nearly 20 years. A host of elite players are starting the season believing the game’s most prestigious individual prize is within reach.

Ousmane Dembélé claimed the 2025 Golden Ball after leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title, proving how much the competition still influences voting. As the 2026 race takes shape, the Champions League will once again play a major role.

This campaign is made even more intriguing by the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, giving players the chance to impress on club and international stages. The Ballon d’Or is a marathon, not a sprint

—Dembélé himself only emerged as a frontrunner midway through last season—but the 2026 rankings are now starting to take form.

10. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

2025–26 so far: Eight assists, nine clean sheets. UEFA Super Cup winner.

Widely regarded as the world’s best right-back, Hakimi finished sixth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting after a season in which he was just as influential in attack as he was defensively for PSG. A leader under Luis Enrique, the Moroccan once again looks central to the French champions’ domestic and European ambitions.

Although an ankle injury disrupted his early momentum this season, Hakimi’s international prospects boost his standing. Morocco boast one of the strongest squads among Africa’s World Cup qualifiers and are favourites to lift AFCON on home soil. Freshly crowned African Footballer of the Year, Hakimi could be the face of the tournament if fully fit.

9. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

2025–26 so far: 22 goals, 19 assists. MLS Cup winner.

Could he really do it again? Messi’s Ballon d’Or days were thought to be over, but after leading Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup and with Argentina among the World Cup favourites, the eight-time winner has forced his way back into the conversation.

Messi was a class apart during the MLS play-offs, contributing six goals and seven assists in six matches en route to a second consecutive MVP award. If he can help Argentina defend their world title on North American soil, another remarkable chapter could yet be added to his legacy.

8. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

2025–26 so far: 15 goals, nine assists. DFL-Supercup winner.

Liverpool’s decision to sell Díaz last summer raised eyebrows, and the Colombian has wasted no time proving his value in Germany. His €75 million move to Bayern Munich has paid dividends, with Díaz forming a lethal partnership with Harry Kane.

From spectacular Bundesliga strikes to a decisive Champions League double against PSG, Díaz has delivered on the biggest stages. With his first World Cup also on the horizon, he has all the ingredients of a serious Ballon d’Or contender.

7. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

2025–26 so far: 12 goals, 15 assists. DFL-Supercup winner.

Any doubts about Olise’s ability to step up from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich have been emphatically silenced. The winger has evolved into one of the Bundesliga’s most dangerous attackers, combining creativity with consistent goal threat.

His club form has earned him a regular place in France’s star-studded squad, and with Les Bleus among the World Cup favourites, Olise could yet shine on football’s biggest stage.

6. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

2025–26 so far: Five goals, eight assists. UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup winner.

Once an underwhelming loanee at Wolves, Vitinha has since transformed into PSG’s midfield general and one of the finest playmakers in the game. After finishing on the Ballon d’Or podium in 2025, he has started the new season in equally commanding fashion.

Now adding goals to his repertoire, including a Champions League hat-trick against Tottenham, Vitinha will also be key for a confident Portugal side targeting World Cup glory.

5. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

2025–26 so far: Three goals, eight assists.

Rice cemented his status among the world’s elite with dominant Champions League displays against Real Madrid last season. Since then, his influence at Arsenal has only grown as the Gunners push for both Premier League and Champions League success.

With England emerging as genuine World Cup contenders under Thomas Tuchel, Rice’s tireless midfield presence could yet propel him back up the rankings.

4. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

2025–26 so far: 10 goals, 14 assists.

Already a bookmakers’ favourite, Yamal is on course to become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history. His breathtaking Champions League performances last season saw him finish second to Dembélé in 2025, and he remains one of the most electrifying talents in world football.

Barcelona’s defensive struggles may limit their European hopes, placing extra emphasis on Yamal’s role with Spain at the World Cup if he is to claim the Golden Ball.

3. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

2025–26 so far: 34 goals, eight assists.

Long tipped as a future Ballon d’Or winner, Mbappé is still waiting to claim the prize as he enters his prime. This season, he has carried a faltering Real Madrid with a stream of decisive goals.

A proven World Cup performer and France captain, Mbappé’s pedigree on the biggest stage ensures he remains firmly in contention.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

2025–26 so far: 38 goals, six assists.

After a rare off-year, Haaland has returned in devastating fashion, bulldozing defences as Manchester City chase domestic and European honours. His goal tally has already put him on course for another Golden Boot.

Crucially, Norway’s qualification for their first World Cup since 1998 offers Haaland a long-awaited global platform, one that could define his Ballon d’Or bid.

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

2025–26 so far: 35 goals, three assists. DFL-Supercup winner.

Now free from the long-standing criticism surrounding his lack of trophies, Kane is playing with renewed authority. His scoring record for Bayern Munich has been relentless, matched by an all-round game that continues to reach new heights.

If his club form translates into further silverware and England finally end their long wait for international success, Kane could be impossible to ignore when Ballon d’Or votes are cast.

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