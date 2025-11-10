10 countries with the youngest married population

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Marriage trends vary widely across countries around the world, reflecting differences in the married population as well as cultural, social, and economic factors.

While some countries see people marrying later in life, others have couples tying the knot at younger ages.

Based on the average age of married couples, here are the countries where people marry the youngest:

1. Kiribati → 20.1 years



In Kiribati, early marriages are common, especially in rural communities. Traditional family expectations, community pressures, and limited access to secondary education contribute to the young average marriage age.

2. Nepal → 20.1 years



Nepal sees early marriages primarily in rural areas. While government policies now encourage girls to continue schooling, poverty and cultural norms still push many into marriage at a young age.

3. Uganda → 20.2 years



Uganda has one of the youngest married populations in Africa. Factors include early childbearing, limited educational opportunities for girls in rural regions, and strong adherence to traditional family practices.

4. Solomon Islands → 20.3 years



In the Solomon Islands, traditional and community-driven customs support early marriage. Young couples often start families early, and social expectations prioritize marriage as a rite of passage.

5. Central African Republic → 20.3 years



The Central African Republic has a young married population due to deeply rooted cultural practices, rural poverty, and limited access to education, particularly for girls.

6. Comoros → 20.4 years



In Comoros, societal norms encourage young marriages, often with family-arranged unions. Early marriages are more common in rural regions than in urban areas.

7. South Sudan → 20.4 years

Despite ongoing political instability and conflict, South Sudanese communities continue traditional practices, including early marriage, which is seen as a cultural norm and a form of family security.

8. Equatorial Guinea → 20.5 years

Cultural expectations and community traditions in Equatorial Guinea support early marriage, especially in rural areas where education access is limited.

9. Laos → 20.5 years

In Laos, early marriage is more prevalent in rural regions where traditional values and agricultural lifestyles influence family decisions. Government campaigns promoting education are gradually raising the marriage age.

10. Timor-Leste → 20.6 years

In Timor-Leste, young marriages are driven by rural community traditions and the prioritization of starting families early. Education access has improved, but early marriage remains culturally significant.

Vanguard News