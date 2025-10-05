In an era where romance is often costly, 5 countries that pay singles to get married are flipping the script rewarding love with real cash incentives.



From Asia to Europe, shrinking birth rates and ageing populations have pushed some countries to do something extraordinary: pay people to get married.

Here are five countries that offer financial incentives or benefits to singles who tie the knot.

1. South Korea

South Korea’s low birth rate has become a national concern, prompting several local governments to introduce financial perks for newlyweds.



In some provinces, couples who marry and settle locally can receive cash bonuses, travel subsidies, or housing rent support.



To qualify, couples often need to be under a certain age and remain in the area for a few years. The idea is

to make marriage, and family life more affordable and attractive to young Koreans.

2. Japan

Japan’s population decline has reached record lows, and some cities are fighting back with creative incentives.



Across several municipalities, newlyweds can receive subsidies to cover rent, relocation, or living expenses.

Some rural regions even offer extra cash to singles who move, marry, and settle there, hoping to repopulate shrinking towns. Though not uniform nationwide, these schemes show how serious Japan is about reviving family life.

3. Hungary

Hungary is famous for its “Family Protection Action Plan,” which rewards marriage and childbearing.

Under the plan, newly married couples can access interest-free loans of up to 10 million forints (about $28,000). If the couple has children within a set period, part — or all — of the loan may be forgiven.

This initiative has made Hungary one of the most generous countries in Europe when it comes to supporting marriage and family growth.

4. China

In response to rising singlehood and a growing gender imbalance, some regions in China are offering cash rewards to couples who marry early.



For instance, certain provinces grant bonuses to newlyweds; especially if the bride is below a specific

age. Matchmakers who successfully pair couples can even receive incentives from local authorities.

While the amounts vary by location, the overall goal is the same: encourage younger marriages and boost birth rates in a rapidly ageing society.

5. Iran

Iran has also turned to financial incentives to tackle falling marriage numbers. Through government programs, couples can apply for interest-free marriage loans, land allocations, and other material benefits designed to ease the financial burden of starting a family. Though the system has faced economic challenges, it remains a significant effort by the Iranian government to promote marriage and family stability.

Vanguard News