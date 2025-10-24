Zenith General reaffirms commitment to CSR

By Rosemary Iwunze

In a heartwarming demonstration of corporate social responsibility, Zenith General Insurance Limited has donated food items and essential supplies to two orphanages in Lagos — Heritage Homes and Children Anchor Orphanage Home — reaffirming its commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children in society.

During the visits, senior representatives of Zenith General Insurance emphasized the company’s dedication to giving back to the community, in line with its core values of empathy and social impact.

Edith Agu, Senior Manager in charge of Head Office Marketing and South-South branches, explained that the initiative was designed to show the children that they are cared for and valued. “We want to show them that Zenith Insurance cares about them and that their well-being is important to us,” she said.

At Heritage Homes, the social worker in charge, Mrs. Mosopefoluwa, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and donations. She recalled that the home, founded 19 years ago by Pastor Ituah, was established to provide a safe haven for children without families and to serve as a bridge between abandoned children and prospective caregivers. She noted that the home depends solely on donors and walk-in visitors, who often become long-term sponsors. “We are very happy because we see a prospect of continuity in this relationship,” she added.

Children Anchor Orphanage Home, established in 2020, also benefited from the outreach. The supervisor, Mr. Olajide Ola Bankole, shared the home’s vision of creating a better future for orphans, abused, and abandoned children. He acknowledged the challenges of running an orphanage with over 35 children, relying largely on faith, online awareness, and kind-hearted donors. “We are really grateful. We are not the only orphanage, but you chose Children Anchor Orphanage Home,” he said, referring to Zenith’s visit and support.

Zenith’s representatives also shared personal messages of encouragement with the children. Abimbola Sarumi, Deputy Head of IT, said the team came “to put an extra smile on the faces of our children — our tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Muyiwa Aderibigbe, Head of Internal Control and Audit at Zenith General Insurance, emphasized that the company’s actions reflect its values, particularly empathy. “This activity speaks to one of our core values. We want you to stay alive because our business is known for restoring hope — joy is coming,” he told the children and staff.

Despite economic challenges, the Zenith team underscored the importance of sustained corporate support for community development. “Organizations should plan and make budgetary allocations for the improvement of their society through various corporate social vehicles,” Agu advised.

Aderibigbe added that while these are trying times for many businesses, “we urge other organizations to join this train of making an impact in society and touching lives beyond just profit.”