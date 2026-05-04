World Health Day: Citizens Health Initiative organises medical outreach in Lagos communities

In commemoration of this year’s World Health Day, Citizens Health Initiative Nigeria, in collaboration with partner non-profit organisations, organised a series of free medical outreach programs aimed at improving access to healthcare for underserved communities across Lagos State.

The outreach events, held in Ilupeju and Lekki, provided residents with access to essential healthcare services.

Hundreds of community members benefited from medical consultations, Hepatitis B screening, cervical cancer screening, general health checks, and eye examinations.

In addition to clinical services, participants received health education sessions focused on disease prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyle practices.

Organisers stated that the sessions were designed to equip individuals with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about their health.

Speaking on the initiative, Mrs. Godfrey-Oduh, Director of Program and Outreach at Citizens Health Initiative Nigeria, emphasised the importance of partnerships in expanding impact.

“Collaborating with other organisations enabled us to reach more people and provide more comprehensive care. Quality healthcare should be accessible to all,” she said.

Some beneficiaries described the outreach as both timely and impactful, noting that it provided access to medical services they might not otherwise afford.

The programme was carried out in partnership with Face of Change, Nigeria Women Achievers, and BM Ofesi, whose contributions were instrumental to the success of the events.

Citizens Health Initiative Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to bridging healthcare gaps in vulnerable communities and indicated plans to expand similar outreach efforts to other parts of the state in the coming months.

The organisation also expressed appreciation to its volunteers and healthcare professionals whose dedication and expertise ensured the successful delivery of the initiative.