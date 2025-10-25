With 14.4% drug use rate, drug dealers’ pardon global damage to Nigeria — ADC

By Ishola Balogun

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, former Minister of Youth and Sports, and now National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has warned that the Federal Government’s recent pardon of convicted drug dealers and murderers sends a dangerous signal to the international community.

In this exclusive interview with Sunday Vanguard, Abdullahi speaks on what he describes as “creeping authoritarianism” under the current administration, the gale of defections weakening opposition parties, the state of the economy, and the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

He insists that Nigeria’s 14.4 percent drug use rate, nearly three times the global average, makes the decision to pardon drug traffickers “a global embarrassment.” Abdullahi also outlines the ADC’s plan to rally opposition forces and challenge what he calls “the slide toward a one-party state.” Excerpts:

Many policies and actions of the federal government have been attracting attention, some of which people attribute to politics. What is your take on the recent pardon granted to a long list of convicted individuals?

I’m not sure if a reversal is possible, but what happened is deeply unfortunate, as we’ve already made clear in our reaction. Undoubtedly, the President has the constitutional right to grant pardons and clemency, but such powers must be exercised responsibly. What does that mean? It means they should be used for the benefit of society—particularly in cases of miscarriage of justice, excessive punishment, or where a convict’s release would bring relief to the public. These powers are not meant for hardened criminals.

However, in this case, President Tinubu has released individuals back into society who were convicted of murder and drug trafficking. Shockingly, many of these offenses carry life sentences, yet within just two years, the message being sent to the world—and to potential international partners—is that Nigeria does not take serious crimes like drug trafficking and murder seriously.

The implication is that one can be convicted, wait two years, express regret—as the President’s spokesman Bayo Onanuga put it—and receive a pardon. It’s unprecedented and unfortunate. No President has done this before.

It will damage Nigeria’s global reputation and set the country back significantly. It’s a terrible development, especially for the families of victims—like the man murdered by his wife. There are more compassionate and balanced ways to address such cases.

Furthermore, the average rate of drug use in Nigeria is 14.4%, nearly three times the global average of 5.5%. Yet, instead of addressing this epidemic, we are pardoning drug dealers after just two years. It’s deeply troubling.

Atiku is said to have contributed significantly to the crisis in the PDP. He often switches platforms and never builds any party. Now that he’s in ADC, will the party suffer the same fate?

I don’t agree with the conclusion that Atiku caused the PDP’s crisis. That’s your opinion, and I don’t share it. If that’s the basis of your question, I won’t respond further.

APC is accused of muscling opposition parties, especially PDP and Labour. How is ADC fighting back, considering the tactic of using party members to undermine their own party?

So far, so good. Since July 2, when we launched the coalition, everyone in Nigeria knows there is only one true opposition party—and that’s ADC. We’re proud of that. More importantly, we’re committed to offering Nigerians a real alternative. From the onset of this administration, it’s clear that most Nigerians are unlikely to vote for them again. Those who might are a tiny minority benefiting directly from the government. The majority have experienced nothing but hardship over the past two to three years.

The deliberate destabilization of opposition parties—the decimation of PDP, Labour, SDP, and others—necessitated the formation of our coalition. Politicians are fighting for the survival of their parties. The collapse of PDP has led many governors to defect to APC. Enugu, after 26 years in PDP, has moved to APC. Bayelsa followed. Delta is already gone, and more will join. I wouldn’t be surprised if most governors defect. We feel sorry for them because we know it’s not out of conviction. It’s part of a grand plan to create a one-party state and hijack Nigeria’s political space.

They’ve taken over the judiciary and the National Assembly. Whatever the President wants, the National Assembly complies. In the judiciary, no one dares oppose him. There’s an urgent need for a political summit. This is the beginning of authoritarianism. This is how it starts.

For us in the coalition, the battle line is clear—between the ruling party and the Nigerian people. The defection of governors means nothing to us. It’s a coordinated attack on the people. In any democracy, opposition exists to challenge areas where the government fails and offer hope. But in Nigeria, politicians abandon their parties and join the ruling party. The government has done nothing but worsen people’s lives.

We’re not worried. Governors don’t determine election outcomes. Many have contested Senate seats after their tenure and lost. We know what we’re up against and we’re prepared. They’ll be shocked. Go to Oshodi in Lagos, where Tinubu has no stronghold, and try campaigning for APC—you’ll see the reaction. We’re not worried.