I’m staying in ADC despite defections, Rhodes-Vivour declares

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has reaffirmed his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour acknowledged the growing turbulence in opposition politics, noting that some members had chosen to defect to other platforms.

His words, “We are living through a defining moment. Our politics is turbulent, the unity of the opposition is being tested, and for some, it has become necessary to forge different paths. To those who have made the difficult decision to move on to a new platform, I offer my genuine respect and best wishes.

“These are hard choices, made in hard times, and I do not judge anyone for the path they have chosen. We are all fighting for a better Nigeria, even when our roads diverge,” he said.

He, however, made it clear that he would remain in the ADC, describing it as the platform he has invested in and continues to build.

“I want to make it clear that I am staying in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). It is the platform we have built, the ground we have fought on, and the vehicle that can take us to victory. It is not because it is the convenient choice, or that the political winds are blowing in our favour, but because of what brought me here and because of what was paid for me to be here,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour said his political decisions have always been guided by conviction, tracing his journey from KOWA to the Peoples Democratic Party and later the Labour Party.

“My political journey did not begin in comfort. From KOWA, where we built from nothing, to PDP, to Labour Party — every step I have taken has been guided by one thing: conviction. And when those spaces could no longer serve the people honestly, I moved on out of principle. Every political decision I have ever made has been rooted in that principle, not in personal gain,” he said.

He also maintained that he has never compromised with the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, insisting he rejected offers that conflicted with his principles.

“I have never compromised with the APC in Lagos. Not when it was convenient. Not when agreements were put on the table. Not when billions were placed before me. I walked away then, and I would walk away again. That is who I am,” he added.

He added that efforts to sustain opposition structures in Lagos have continued since the 2023 elections, with a focus on ward-level mobilisation and coordination across local government areas.