Winners of maiden Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition emerge

By Kingsley Adegboye

Twelve participants from different categories were yesterday announced winners at the grand finale of the Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition for secondary schools and tertiary institutions in Lagos, organised by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In Junior Secondary Schools category, Israel Adedoyin of Junior Government Grammar School, Ikorodu, won the first prize, Kolawole Jubril of Ikorodu Grammar School won second prize while Desmond Awati won third prize. The three of them were rewarded with one year scholarship award each.

In the Senior Secondary School category, Alexis Aghenta of Square College, Lekki, (SS1) emerged first prize winner, Mariam Owolewa of Oriwosu College, Ikorodu, was second winner. They were rewarded with one year scholarship each.

In the tertiary institutions category, Goodness Popoola of Lagos State University of Education emerged first prize winner while the second winner emerged from Lagos State University of Science and Technology. They were rewarded for their efforts with one year scholarship each.

Before they were presented with their awards, the 12 winners presented their artworks with which they emerged winners in their various categories at the event which held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat.

In her opening remarks, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Damilola Ayinde Marshal, said “Today marks a milestone in our journey to celebrate, empower and showcase the generation of Lagos creative champions.”

According to her, “This initiative is not just a competion, it is a movement of discovery, innovation and cultural presentation. When we flagged off this maiden edition weeks ago, our goal was clear, to identify young gifted individuals to inspire others to embrace their talents.

“I am proud to say that the overwhelmingresponse of 158 entries we received from across secondary schools and tertiary institutions surpassed our expectations. Each entry not only represented creativity, but also courage, imagination and vibrantspirit of the Lagos youths. I must say that this competition is inspired by the leadership of Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu under the themes + agenda which includes entertainment and tourism.

“The governor’s unwavering belief in the transformative power of Arts and Creativity continues to guide us all including the policies and programmes of the Ministry of Arts, Tourism and Culture. Mr governor understands the city that celebrates creativity that grows in innovation, identity and economic prosperity, that is why initiative such as these are essential because they all help us to harness the potential of our young people and give them a platform to shine.

“The Arts and Crafts Competition was conceived as an annual platform to discover and nurture young talents in painting, drawing, sculpture and arts. Beyond competition, it serves as an incubator for skill development and a brfidge between classroom learning and real world creative enterprise.

“Additionally, our judges for this competition were carefully selected professionals in the creative sector who evaluated all works submitted based on creativity, originality, technical and relevance of theme, use of materials and overall presentation through a transparent process.

“Twelve outstanding participants were pre-selected in the spirit of inclusivity and innovation. An online platform was open before today to determine our final winners.This democratic process reflects our belief that art belongs to the people and the people’s voice matters in recognising creative excellence. At the end of today’ event, the participants with the highest vote will be officially declared winners, and each will receive recognition with scholarship award to further develop their artistic journey.

“Art is more than just colours and texture, it is the soul of our heritage and leaving expression of who we are as people. Every brush stroke, every carving, every creative place tells a story about Lagos, its resilience, diversity and unstoppable energy adds a craft to its economy which is a major drive for tourism, innovation and youth empowerment.

“Here in Lagos, we are determined to harness that potential for sustainable development. This competition is a deliberate step for direction. It is a testament of our belief that rests on creativity, we invest in the future of our state.

She thanked governor Sanwo-Olu for his aspiring leadership and continuous support for youths and creative development, just as she appreciated the judges for their professionalism, integrity and dedication to ensuring fairness and excellence. She equally appreciated schools, teachers, parents and guardians who encouraged and supported their wards to participate in the competition.

Explaining how the 12 winners were selected, Dr. Fola David, a Visual Arist and one of the judges, said originality of work, flair and innovation were taken into consideration during selection of the winners.