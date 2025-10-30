Why I won’t monetise my YouTube page for Hallelujah Challenge – Nathaniel Bassey

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has restated his commitment to keeping the official YouTube channel for his popular ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ free of monetisation.

The prayer initiative — launched in 2017 — is held twice yearly and features participation from clerics and fellow gospel ministers.

During Thursday’s session, Bassey raised alarm over scammers who have been creating fake YouTube pages to exploit worshippers following the programme.

He explained that these impostors “criminally clone” his official channel, hijacking the live stream to divert viewers and generate revenue.

“There are people who join Hallelujah Challenge from fake pages on YouTube. Let me tell you why. Because of my personal concentration of not monetising ‘Hallelujah Challenge’, some criminals, crooks, and scams clone and pick the feed from our page to air it just to make money,” Nathaniel Bassey said.

“So, if you find out as you are watching this now and you are not on NathanielBasseymain. That is the official YouTube page. Any other page is a scam. Just trying to merchandise the grace of God.

“They have dragged me all you can. When you monetise, they would say you are doing ministry for money. When you do not they would say you are trying to be proud. We will not monetise it. I am not led to do it. God will bless us some other way.”

Bassey urged followers to remain vigilant and ensure they only connect via his verified page to avoid falling victim to fraudulent platforms.

