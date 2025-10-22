Hallelujah Challenge day 15 surpasses one million online views

The 2025 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, a global online praise and worship session led by renowned Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey, has once again surpassed the one million viewer mark across social media platforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that figures from recent streams indicate that the combined viewership exceeded 1.2 million during the midnight session on Wednesday.

Now in its 15th day for the October session, the virtual event drew massive participation from viewers across continents, uniting Christians in fervent worship via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The Hallelujah Challenge, which began in 2017 as a spontaneous Instagram Live worship broadcast, has since evolved into one of the world’s largest online Christian gatherings.

From its humble beginning in Bassey’s living room, it has become a global phenomenon of collective praise, prayer, deliverance, and testimonies.

According to Bassey, the remarkable surge in online participation reflects a divine move beyond human planning.

“What began as a simple act of obedience to host a midnight praise session has turned into a global altar of worship.

“Every time we lift our voices, we witness God move in powerful ways that transcend borders and denominations,” he said.

Media outlets across Nigeria and beyond have confirmed the consistent rise in viewership throughout 2025, describing the Hallelujah Challenge as one of the most engaging digital faith movements of the decade.

The event, which typically begins at 11:59 p.m., features an hour of intense praise and prayer.

Each edition runs for a designated period, often culminating in a ‘Hallelujah Festival’, a physical gathering that brings together thousands for live worship, testimonies, and intercession.

Bassey, reflecting on the purpose of the Challenge, noted that its essence remains rooted in heartfelt worship and the power of collective praise.

“The Hallelujah Challenge is not just an event, it’s a movement. When believers gather in one accord to exalt God, miracles happen. That’s what we’ve seen since 2017, and we are only just beginning,” he said.

Since its inception, the Challenge has recorded steady growth, from tens of thousands of participants in its debut year to millions today.

Viewers have shared testimonies of healing, breakthroughs, and divine encounters, further amplifying the Challenge’s impact across digital spaces.

As the October edition progresses, the momentum continues to build, with Bassey urging participants to remain steadfast in faith and praise.

“We’re living in a time when the world desperately needs hope. Through praise, we’re proclaiming that God still reigns and still answers prayers,” he said.

