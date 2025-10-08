Why I resigned-Ex-Minister Uche Nnaji speaks

Uche Nnaji

By Soni Daniel

Barely 24 hours after leaving his office, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has given reasons why he resigned amidst fake certificate controversy raging against him in recent times.

In a statement that he personally signed and made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, Nnaji said he had to resign following a spate of sustained and orchestrated campaign of falsehood and politically motivated and malicious attacks on his person.

The former minister explained that the decision to step aside was a personal choice and not an admission of guilt, borne out of a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court.

The ex-minister expressed the belief that he would prevail in the judicial process he had already instituted against the UNN, adding, “In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.

Part of the letter reads: “After deep reflection and consultations with family, associates, and well-meaning Nigerians, I have today tendered my resignation as the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This decision did not come lightly. Over the past week, an orchestrated sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated, and malicious attacks have been waged against my person, integrity, and office across print, electronic, and social media platforms.

“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“As someone who has spent more than five decades building a reputation anchored on hard work, honour, and service to humanity, I cannot in good conscience allow these distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of this administration.

“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end,Justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.

“I remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence he reposed in me and for the privilege to serve in his cabinet. His vision for a renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria is one I continue to hold dear, and I pledge my unflinching support to his administration and its transformative goals,” Chief Nnaji said.

It will be recalled that Chief Nnaji had addressed the media on Monday through hie spokesman, Dr. Robert Ngwu, during which he insisted that he actually graduated from the UNN and blamed a serving South East governor of spearheading the campaign to remove him from office to enhance his second term chances.

But he inexplicably resigned last night and a statement from the Presidency later confirmed that President Ahmed Tinubu had accepted his resignation.