Who is Omoge Saida?

Omoge Saida

Born Saidat Aralamo Ashabi Balogun on July 2, 1971, the 54-year-old entrepreneur has built a name for herself as a symbol of class, resilience, and refined taste.



Beyond her glittering showroom and enviable social presence, Omoge Saida’s story is one of humble beginnings, bold decisions, and a deep commitment to family and faith.

Here are seven things to know about the 54-year-old UK-based socialite.



1. Early Life and Education

Omoge Saida was born and raised on Lagos Island. She attended Mayflower Junior and Senior Schools and later studied at Lagos State Polytechnic. Her father, Alhaji Chief F. S. Balogun, a respected community leader from Ijebu-Aiyepe, remains her biggest role model.



2. Journey to London

In 1993, she relocated to the United Kingdom to join her long-time partner. By 1994, she had obtained her residency papers - a move that opened doors to global opportunities and travel.



3. Family and Motherhood

SAI is a proud mother of three beautiful daughters - Jadesola, Monisola, and Derinsola - whose initials form the name of her business, JAMOND. Though she describes her marriage as her “first and only,” she has chosen not to remarry, dedicating her life to her children and career.



4. The Birth of Jamond Jewellery

What began as a small venture trading designer items evolved into a thriving jewellery empire. With a keen eye for luxury and craftsmanship, she became synonymous with bespoke gold designs and exclusive European brands like Marroto Riccardo. Social media further amplified her reach, attracting elite clientele from Lagos to London.



5. Business Philosophy

SAI advises her clients to “buy only what they can afford”, emphasising financial wisdom over flamboyance. She operates a flexible payment structure that keeps her customers loyal while sustaining her business.



6. Lessons from Life and Business

At 50+, she has embraced the art of ignoring negativity and focusing on peace. “As you grow older, not everyone will love you,” she says. Her strength lies in staying graceful amid criticism and challenges.



7. Her Signature Style

Omoge Saida is a true fashion connoisseur. She loves luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and Valentino, and prefers voile, Filtex, and HKG fabrics. Her style philosophy: simplicity with a touch of bold colour.



