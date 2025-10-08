We‘re prioritizing security, reconciliation in Plateau – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Innocent Anaba

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace, security, and the protection of lives and property, describing them as the bedrock for the state’s long-term development and prosperity.



The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a statement, noting that since his inauguration in May 2023, Governor Mutfwang has consistently maintained that no meaningful progress can be achieved without security.



According to Bere, the governor believes peace is essential for industrialisation, innovation, and job creation. “From the onset, Governor Mutfwang pledged to be firm, fair, and just to all, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious affiliation,” he said.



He further stated that Mutfwang has consistently challenged the conventional description of the Plateau crisis, insisting that the persistent killings in parts of the state amount to “genocide against defenceless rural communities” rather than mere “herder-farmer clashes.” Security analysts, he added, have supported this position, citing the coordinated nature of the attacks.



To tackle insecurity comprehensively, Governor Mutfwang embarked on extensive consultations with top national security chiefs in Abuja, including the Chiefs of Defence, Army, Air Force, and Naval Staff, as well as the Inspector-General of Police and heads of intelligence agencies.



“These engagements have resulted in stronger federal collaboration and the establishment of new Police Mobile Force (MOPOL) squadrons in Gashish (Barkin-Ladi), Bassa, and Kwall — now considered among the best equipped in Nigeria,” Bere noted.



At the state level, Mutfwang has revived Operation Rainbow — a security outfit created under former Governor Jonah Jang but long neglected. Six hundred trained youths and community members from vulnerable areas have been deployed for intelligence gathering, with plans to recruit an additional 1,450 personnel to bolster local vigilance.



The administration has also refurbished and procured new operational vehicles, motorcycles, and communication equipment for security agencies. In addition, a new State Security and Information Centre with a toll-free hotline now enables residents to report threats directly and swiftly.



Beyond security operations, the governor’s focus includes the safe resettlement of displaced persons. A Resettlement Committee was established in 2024 to coordinate their return, while a Fact-Finding Committee inaugurated in May 2025 is currently assessing the extent of damage and identifying perpetrators.



To sustain peace, Mutfwang also constituted the State Inter-Religious Advisory Committee, which regularly engages leaders of various faiths and ethnic groups to foster dialogue, resolve conflicts, and rebuild mutual trust.



Bere concluded that Governor Mutfwang’s long-term vision is to rebuild Plateau State into a secure, united, and economically vibrant entity. “By combining firm security measures with reconciliation and community empowerment, the administration is charting a new course toward enduring peace and shared prosperity,” he stated.