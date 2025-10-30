We won’t allow seized LG funds stall projects’ completion in Osun – Gov Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Tasks contractors on the Lagere flyover, others

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

ILE-IFE – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration would not allow opposition plot to stall the completion of projects by withholding State fund to materialize.

The Governor spoke during the on the spot assessment of the Lagere flyover and other infrastructure projects ongoing in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

According to him, the administration’s upgrading of Infrastructures at Ile Ife and other major towns of the state were based on the fact that improved infrastructure fasttracks economic developments.

Addressing an ecstatic crowd who welcomed him at the project sites, Adeleke said the global capital of the Yoruba race deserved the best in terms of infrastructure, berating previous administration of neglecting the ancient city.

The governor who accused the opposition of deliberately withholding Osun allocation to stop the completion of critical projects by his administration vowed to push ahead with all the projects, saying Ile Ife infra projects are designed to transform the state into an economic hub and a tourism capital of the South West.

”I am elated to see rapid progress already recorded in our unprecedented moves to modernise and upgrade Ile Ife, the cultural capital of Yoruba people. Many doubt the need for our ambitious approach to the development of Ile Ife and other ancient towns in Osun state. We told them we must think big, we must aim very high and we must seek and deliver the best of infrastructure and services to our people.

“We decided to make history by breaking from the history of abandoned projects whose funds were diverted into private pockets. We rejected private enrichment at the expense of our people. The people of Ile Ife remember the many tales of abandoned projects and diverted funds in this community. Our administration opted for the people’s way; Osun money must serve the Osun people. That mantra of state money for state development is manifesting at Ile Ife, Ilesa, Osogbo, Ede, Ila Orangun, Iwo and other parts of the state.

“And to those critics who were asking us to move faster , we call their attention to the fact that we are less than three years old in government. Almost a year of the three years is taken up by deliberate onslaught by the opposition to disrupt Osun development through blocking of funding and destabilisation plots.

“Almost N100 billion of Osun fund is unjustly seized in a bid to stop the completion of Ile Ife flyover, Ilesa township dualisation, Iwo township road dualisation, Ila Orangun township dualisation, reconstruction of Iwo-Osogbo Road and the Lameco flyover bridge among others. The opposition have unfortunately chosen to play politics with the urgent need of our people for exit from decades of under-development.

While warning contractors and officials to be up and doing on various ongoing projects, the governor said his administration would not condone substandard or abandon projects in any part of the state.

Responding, the site Engineer, Michael Adebiyi pledged that with the current pace of work at the flyover, the project would be ready before the end of December this year, saying the contractor would not abandon the project.