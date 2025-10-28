Warri–Itakpe Train Service resumes today as NRC completes maintenance works

Illustration: Train

By Godwin Oritse

Passenger operations on the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor are set to resume today following the completion of critical maintenance and system checks by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The NRC said the temporary suspension of the service allowed its engineers to carry out essential repairs on the track infrastructure and rolling stock, aimed at improving passenger comfort, safety, and operational reliability.

Ahead of the resumption, the Corporation reopened its online ticketing platform — https://nrc-fane.ng

— at 12 noon on Monday, October 27, enabling passengers to book tickets up to 48 hours in advance.

The NRC advised travellers to make early bookings via the online portal or at any designated railway station, as full operations resume on the corridor.

“Operations will commence with seven coaches — six standard class and one business class,” the Corporation stated, adding that a revised train timetable, which includes temporary speed restrictions (TSR) for safety monitoring, was also released on Monday.

The Corporation expressed appreciation to passengers and stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the suspension period, apologising for any inconveniences caused.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, assured the travelling public of the Corporation’s renewed commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient rail services as passenger operations resume fully on the Warri–Itakpe corridor.